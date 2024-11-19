Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry gets his first tattoo from Jelly Roll in a fun new video, revealing the country star will headline the Invictus Games Vancouver 2025 closing ceremony.

Prince Harry has gone under the needle, getting his first tattoo from none other than country music star Jelly Roll. The new ink was unveiled in a fun and candid video on the Instagram page of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 on November 19.

In the clip, the Duke of Sussex, 40, has himself getting a tattoo by renowned New York City tattoo parlor East Side Ink while celebrated country artist Jelly Roll, 39, voices his excitement about the joint venture. That is a defining moment, as the singer is scheduled to headline the closing ceremony of the just-convened Invictus Games in Vancouver.

A Surprise Tattoo Session With Jelly Roll

The video, shot during Prince Harry’s solo visit to New York City in September, starts with Harry seated in the tattoo chair, awaiting his artist to arrive. As the footage rolls, a tattoo parlor employee asks the Duke, “Can we get you anything?” Harry replies, “No, I’m alright. Is he going to be here any time soon?” The moment continues building as Harry waits for his unscheduled tattoo session.

Soon, Jelly Roll walks into the room, where he greets the Duke enthusiastically. “Hey, hey! Tattoos! Well, talking of! What’s up! I’m such a fan, dude,” Jelly Roll says. “Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today? They wanted me to give him his first tattoo? This is the coolest thing ever!

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 (@invictusgames25)

“The country music star is bursting with excitement, and Prince Harry looks equally entertained and surprised.

In a amusing exchange, Harry first asks Jelly Roll what the glove he’s wearing refers to, to which the artist explains they were going to give him a tattoo inspired by the Invictus Games. Swamped on the question, Harry answers, “No, I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There’s no tattoo in this.”

“No, I can’t get a tattoo! ” Jelly Roll is always ready to cut a deal, and he retorts, “I’ll do the Invictus Games, just let me give you your first tattoo. With a laugh and a quick change of mind, Prince Harry agrees: “Alright, screw it, let’s go.” And with that, Jelly Roll cranks up the tattoo gun. “We gotta go for the neck!”

“I was thinking the lower back or on my ass,” Harry jokes, referencing the place where no one would see it.

Jelly Roll laughs, “Nobody wants to see your ass, Harry!”

This Is For The World!

The Neck Tattoo and Its Significance While the tattoo gun hums along, Harry asks Jelly Roll, “Wait, have you done this before?” Jelly Roll confidently says, “Practically, pretty much.” The process continues with Harry laughing about the sensation. “A small one?” Harry asks, to which Jelly Roll retorts, “Like a baby getting its first haircut.” Prince Harry humorously quips, “It feels big, man,” as the ink takes shape.

Harry was very surprised when the final reveal happens. When he looks in the mirror, he says, “What’s that! Dude, it’s huge.” Unfazed by Harry’s reaction, Jelly Roll responds, “The Invictus Games are huge.” To Harry’s shock, Jelly Roll’s name is part of the design of the tattoo, modelled after the “Invictus I Am” logo-a motif meant to symbolize the heart of the Invictus Games, inspired by William Ernest Henley’s famous poem Invictus. “Is that your name? Does that say Jelly Roll? You put your name on my neck?!” Harry replies, utterly shocked.

Jelly Roll chuckles and jokingly says, “I’ll see you in Vancouver!” The video ends with Prince Harry laughing in disbelief. The video was released shortly after it was announced that Jelly Roll would headline the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place from February 8 to 16, 2025.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, provide a platform for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans to participate in adaptive sports.

MUST READ | Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report