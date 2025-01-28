Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant, the ever-vibrant actress and model known for her fearless personality, is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life. After a history of tumultuous relationships, the 46-year-old is considering tying the knot with Pakistani actor and police officer Dodi Khan, with plans for a cross-border wedding steeped in tradition.

During an interaction with The Times of India TV, Rakhi revealed, “I have been getting many proposals. When I visited Pakistan, they saw how I was harassed in my previous marriages. I will definitely select one prospect.”

Wedding Plans Rooted in Tradition and Unity

Rakhi outlined her vision for the wedding, which she plans to hold in Pakistan following Islamic traditions. She also intends to host a reception in India afterward. “Indians and Pakistanis can’t do without each other. I love Pakistani people and have many fans there,” she said, emphasizing her admiration for her fans across the border and her hope for fostering greater cross-border connections.

The actress further disclosed her plans for the honeymoon, stating that she and her potential husband would head to Switzerland or the Netherlands. The couple plans to settle in Dubai. “Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals (The marriage will take place in Pakistan with Islamic rituals). Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai,” she elaborated.

Rakhi Sawant To Marry Pakistani Actor Dido Khan

Rakhi’s potential suitor, Dodi Khan, is described as an actor and police officer in Pakistan. The actress recently shared a video of Dodi asking her whether she would prefer the wedding to be held in India or Dubai.

Rakhi’s first marriage was to Ritesh Raj Singh, with whom she appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. However, their relationship ended in February 2022, shortly after the show concluded. Later, she married businessman Adil Khan Durrani, but this union also ended in divorce. Rakhi had accused Adil of extramarital affairs, further adding to the difficulties she has faced in her personal life.

Rakhi Sawant: A Glimpse Into Her Life

Born Neeru Bheda on November 25, 1978, in Mumbai, Rakhi Sawant is a well-known figure in the Indian entertainment industry. She gained fame for her Bollywood dance numbers and memorable appearances on popular reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. Despite the ups and downs in her personal life, Rakhi continues to remain in the public eye, often making headlines for her candid remarks and bold choices.

