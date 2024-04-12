Ramadan 2024: Insights Into The Most Craved Iftar Foods Across India

As Ramadan 2024 concludes and Eid celebrations commence, food becomes a central focus for devotees. Each day, the breaking of the fast, known as Iftar, brings together a rich array of delicacies.

Swiggy, a leading food delivery platform, has unveiled intriguing insights into the most sought-after Iftar foods among its customers during this holy month.

During Ramadan 2024, Swiggy recorded an impressive 6 million orders of Biryani across India, marking a notable 15% increase compared to regular months. Hyderabad emerged as the top city for Biryani orders, with over a million plates sold alongside 5.3 lakh servings of Haleem.

Interestingly, Swiggy noted a substantial 34% surge in orders between 5:30 and 7 pm, the prime time for Iftar. Nationally, Chicken Biryani, Mutton Haleem, Samosa, Falooda, and Kheer stood out as the most favored food items during this period.

Moreover, traditional delicacies witnessed a remarkable uptick in orders nationwide. Haleem orders soared by an astounding 1455%, while Phirni and Malpua saw increases of 81% and 79%, respectively. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Meerut notably experienced heightened demand for Iftar sweet dishes, as highlighted in the report.