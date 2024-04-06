Ramayana Cast Salary Revealed: Ranbir Kapoor To Pocket Rs.250 Crore For The Trilogy, Sai Pallavi & Yash Fall Way Behind

The upcoming film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been generating considerable buzz lately, although it has not been officially announced yet. movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in pivotal roles. The shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s film has already begun, with a set worth 11 crores being erected for Ayodhya.

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s Salary Revealed

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor, who garnered immense success with his last release Animal grossing over Rs 900 crores worldwide, has reportedly demanded a fee of Rs 75 crores for each installment of the film. This translates to a staggering Rs 250 crores for the entire trilogy. This marks a significant increase of 200% in his remuneration compared to his fee for Brahmastra Part 1.

Ramayana: Sai Pallavi’s Salary Revealed

Sai Pallavi, who will be starring opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in his Bollywood debut, is reportedly being paid approximately Rs 18-20 crores for her role in the mythological trilogy. Her salary is notably lower than that of the other two lead actors, Ranbir and Yash. Reports suggest that she typically receives around Rs 6 crores for each film she signs in the South.

Ramayana: Yash’s Salary Revealed

Yash, on the other hand, is said to have a fee of around Rs 50 crores for each installment, totaling a package of Rs 150 crores for the trilogy. Ranbir’s salary is significantly higher compared to Sai Pallavi’s, being 2400% higher, while Sai Pallavi’s fee is only 6% of Yash’s total paycheck for Ramayana. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding these figures.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor portrays Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, Lara Dutta appears as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil plays Raja Dashrath, Sakshi Tanwar plays Mandodari, and Navin Polishetty portrays Lakshman.