Ramoji Rao No More: 5 Popular Films Shot at Ramoji Film City

Media tycoon and film producer Ramoji Rao passed away on Saturday (June 8), leaving his admirers heartbroken. He was 87. Rao began his career as a producer with the Naresh-led ‘Srivariki Premalekha’ (1984) and soon found a foothold in the industry. In 1996, he redefined the tenets of the industry when he founded the Ramoji Film City (RFC) to provide top-notch infrastructure for shoots. ‘Maa Nannaku Pelli’ (1997) was the first film to be shot at its studio and the rest is history as the film city became a global attraction.

Over the years, several big-ticket films have been shot at RFC, which serves as proof of Ramoji Rao’s unparalleled legacy, Here is a look at five blockbusters from the recent years that were filmed at the iconic location.

RRR (2022)

The SS Rajamouli-directed film revolved around the fictional friendship between freedom fighters Kamaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan). The period drama featured several high-octane action scenes, which floored the mass audience. ‘RRR’ emerged as a massive hit and soon became a global sensation.

Ponniyin Selvan and Ponniyin Selvan 2 (2022/2023)

The ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ saga, Mani Ratnam’s dream project, gave fans a closer look at the mighty Chola empire while examining themes such as love and betrayal. The first installment of the two-part saga established the characters. The sequel, on the other hand, explored the dynamics between them. The franchise had an ensemble cast headlined by Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Pushpa (2021)

The Sukumar-directed actioner centered on a laborer named Pushparaj (Allu Arjun) who becomes a smuggler following a series of shocking events. The film is best remembered for its puch dialogues and foot-tapping music. It emerged as a blockbuster and helped Allu Arjun win the National Award for ‘Best Actor’. Its sequel is also being shot at RFC.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

The Allu Arjun-led action entertainer set the box office on fire despite facing competition from Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevaru’ and served as strong proof of the mass hero’s star power. It featured everything, right from fight scenes to emotional sequences, that one expects from the genre. It starred Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marked her second collaboration with Allu Arjun after ‘DJ’.

Baahubali 1 and 2 (2015/2017)

‘Baahubali’, the film that established SS Rajamouli and Prabhas and pan-India brands, centred on the rivalry between a man of the masses and his ‘brother’. The film ended on a shocking note, which set the stage for its sequel and emerged as a blockbuster. ‘Baahubali 2’ explored its characters’ backstories and left fans asking for more with its dramatic intensity. The cast included Anushka Shetty, Nassar, and Sathyaraj.



Ramoji Rao’s death is a big loss for the film industry and marks the end of an era.

