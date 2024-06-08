Media baron and film producer Ramoji Rao died earlier today (June 8), leaving his admirers heartbroken. Rajinikanth took to X to condole his death. In a heartfelt post, he called him his “mentor” and highlighted his contribution to different fields. Rao was the founder of the Ramoji Group, which owns the Ramoji Film City, Eenadu, and ETV Network.

Rajinikanth Reacts to “Mentor’ Ramoji Rao’s Death

Ramoji Rao, the producer of cult films such as ‘Mayuri’ and ‘Nuvve Kavali’, is no more. The media baron died on June 8 at the age of 87. Rajinikanth took to X to condeole his death. He called him an “inspiration”. ‘Thalaivar’ added that he was “deeply saddened” by his demise.

“I am deeply saddened on hearing the demise of my mentor and well wisher Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. The man who created history in Journalism, Cinema and a great kingmaker in Politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace. @Ramoji_FilmCity,” read the post.

Ramoji Rao began his career as a producer with ‘Srivariki Premalekha’ (1984), He then consolidated his standing in the industry with films such as ‘Pratighatana’, ‘Naache Mayuri’, ‘Mouna Poratam’, and ‘Nuvve Kavali’. ‘Dagudumootha Dandakor’ (2015) was his last film as a producer.

What’s Next For Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actor delivered a blockbuster with ‘Jailer’, which hit screens last year. He is currently working on ‘Vettaiyan’. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, it is touted to be a cop drama with a strong message. Recently a photo of ‘Superstar’ in Khakee went viral on social media. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘3’ and ‘Jailer’. The ‘Kaala’ actor will soon be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind hits such as Vijay’s ‘Master’ and Karthi’s ‘Kaithi’, for ‘Coolie’. The film reportedly features him as a don and c revolves around gold smuggling. It has a standalone story with no connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. ‘Baahubali’ actor Sathyaraj is set to play a key role in the film.

