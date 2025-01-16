Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence turned into the scene of a dramatic security breach on Thursday morning when an unidentified intruder managed to break in, leading to a confrontation. The shocking incident has raised serious concerns about residential security and left authorities scrambling for answers.

Intruder Allegedly Avoids CCTV Cameras

Reports suggest that the intruder was not captured on the building’s CCTV cameras, sparking speculation that he may have scaled all 12 floors of the building using the shaft. The unusual nature of the intrusion has left authorities and the public puzzled.

Mumbai police sources have hinted at a possible link between the intruder and one of the domestic staff employed at Saif’s residence. The employee is currently being questioned by the police. However, there is still no clarity on how the initial confrontation unfolded or who first alerted Saif.

“The man is being questioned by local police. Seven local police teams are working to track the intruder,” an officer said.

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Maid Overpowers Intruder Before He Escapes

According to reports, the intruder initially entered through the maid quarters located at the back of the house. He was first spotted by a family maid, which led to a scuffle. The maids managed to overpower him and locked him in the children’s room. However, the man escaped from there before coming face-to-face with Saif, leading to an altercation.

The incident has also raised concerns about the building’s security measures. Questions are being asked about how the intruder managed to evade the watchman stationed at the premises. Reports suggest that a low wall behind the building may have facilitated the break-in.

Saif Ali Khan Family Safe; Saif Sustains Injuries

During the incident, Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor and their children, Taimur and Jeh, were at home but remained unharmed. However, Saif sustained injuries during the scuffle.

His elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, rushed him to Lilavati Hospital. According to Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, Saif sustained six stab wounds, including two deep injuries.

“He sustained six injuries—two minor, two intermediate, and two deep. One of the injuries on his back is close to the spine. A neurosurgeon was involved in the surgery,” Dr. Uttamani told PTI.

Following surgery, Saif is reported to be out of danger. The incident has left fans and well-wishers concerned about the safety of the actor and his family, prompting renewed discussions about residential security in high-profile areas.

