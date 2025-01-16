The attack occurred around 2:30 AM when an unidentified individual entered Khan's home. During a confrontation, the intruder stabbed Khan six times, with two wounds being particularly deep; one was perilously close to his spine.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, 54, was attacked in his Bandra West residence in Mumbai during the early hours of Thursday. The assailant, suspected to be a burglar, stabbed Khan multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Khan was promptly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is currently reported to be out of danger.

The attack occurred around 2:30 AM when an unidentified individual entered Khan’s home. During a confrontation, the intruder stabbed Khan six times, with two wounds being particularly deep; one was perilously close to his spine.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, stated that Khan arrived at the hospital at 3:30 AM and was immediately taken into surgery. The medical team, including neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, is closely monitoring his recovery.

On Which Floor Does Saif Ali Khan Live?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reside in the Satguru Sharan building located in Bandra West, Mumbai. This area is renowned for its affluent residents and is considered a high-security zone. The actors stay on the 12th floor in a plush apartment.

Police Investigation and Suspicions

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the attack, detaining three individuals employed at Khan’s residence for questioning. CCTV footage from the building shows no signs of forced entry within two hours before the incident, leading authorities to suspect possible insider involvement.

The well-guarded nature of the building, equipped with security personnel and surveillance cameras, raises questions about how the assailant gained access.

Statements from Family and Representatives

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team issued a statement confirming the attempted burglary and Khan’s subsequent hospitalization. They requested privacy and patience from the media and fans, emphasizing that the matter is under police investigation. The rest of the family, including Kareena and their children, are reported to be unharmed.

The attack has sparked political reactions, with figures like Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi expressing concerns over Mumbai’s law and order situation.

She questioned the safety of citizens if high-profile individuals could be targeted in such a manner. Similarly, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto highlighted the implications for public safety, noting that if well-protected celebrities are vulnerable, ordinary citizens might be at greater risk.

Saif Ali Khan’s Career and Upcoming Projects

Saif Ali Khan is renowned for his roles in films such as “Omkara,” “Dil Chahta Hai,” and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.” He is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Khan’s next project is “Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter,” a heist drama that has garnered significant anticipation among fans.

As the investigation continues, fans and the film fraternity await further updates on Khan’s recovery and the progress of the case.