According to police, the robber fled the scene after other occupants of the house woke up. Authorities are investigating the incident, and an FIR is in the process of being registered. Multiple teams have been deployed to track down the suspect.

Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalised after being attacked with a knife during robbery. Bollywood actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being attacked with a knife by an unidentified intruder who broke into his home on Thursday, January 16.

Saif Ali Khan was injured during a burglary at his home in Bandra (West) early Thursday morning. The incident reportedly took place around 2:30 AM when an intruder broke into his residence while Khan and his family were asleep.

A senior police official confirmed that Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. “We are still determining whether he was stabbed or injured during a physical altercation with the intruder. The Mumbai crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation,” the officer said.

Lilavati Hospital’s CEO, Niraj Uttamani, provided an update on Khan’s condition. “He was brought in at 3:30 AM with six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the wounds is near his spine. Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anesthetist Dr. Nisha Gandhi are performing surgery. We will know more about the extent of the damage after the procedure is completed,” he stated.

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.)