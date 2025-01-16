Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

According to police, the robber fled the scene after other occupants of the house woke up. Authorities are investigating the incident, and an FIR is in the process of being registered. Multiple teams have been deployed to track down the suspect.

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalised after being attacked with a knife during robbery. Bollywood actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being attacked with a knife by an unidentified intruder who broke into his home on Thursday, January 16.

Saif Ali Khan was injured during a burglary at his home in Bandra (West) early Thursday morning. The incident reportedly took place around 2:30 AM when an intruder broke into his residence while Khan and his family were asleep.

According to police, the robber fled the scene after other occupants of the house woke up. Authorities are investigating the incident, and an FIR is in the process of being registered. Multiple teams have been deployed to track down the suspect.

A senior police official confirmed that Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. “We are still determining whether he was stabbed or injured during a physical altercation with the intruder. The Mumbai crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation,” the officer said.

Lilavati Hospital’s CEO, Niraj Uttamani, provided an update on Khan’s condition. “He was brought in at 3:30 AM with six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the wounds is near his spine. Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anesthetist Dr. Nisha Gandhi are performing surgery. We will know more about the extent of the damage after the procedure is completed,” he stated.

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.)

Filed under

bollywood saif ali khan

Advertisement

Also Read

Joe Biden Sounds Alarm On ‘Oligarchy’ And ‘Extreme Wealth’ In Dark Farewell Address

Joe Biden Sounds Alarm On ‘Oligarchy’ And ‘Extreme Wealth’ In Dark Farewell Address

Yogi Cabinet To Convene At Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025

Yogi Cabinet To Convene At Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025

From LA Wildfires To Gaza Ceasefire Deal And Trump, Here Are Joe Biden Farewell Speech Highlights

From LA Wildfires To Gaza Ceasefire Deal And Trump, Here Are Joe Biden Farewell Speech...

Donald Trump Inaugaration : Prohibited Items At Presidential Swearing In Ceremony

Donald Trump Inaugaration : Prohibited Items At Presidential Swearing In Ceremony

Joe Biden Bids Adiu, Says ‘Thinking A Lot About Who We Are And Who We Should Be’

Joe Biden Bids Adiu, Says ‘Thinking A Lot About Who We Are And Who We...

Entertainment

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox