Thursday, January 16, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Bandra Police Traces Location Of The Accused

Bandra Police have traced the location of the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case and have departed to apprehend the suspect

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Bandra Police Traces Location Of The Accused

Bandra Police have traced the location of the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case and have departed to apprehend the suspect.

The recent attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai apartment has once again brought attention to the safety risks faced by celebrities in the public glare. When an intruder tried to rob Saif’s house on Thursday, January 16, 2025, the actor was repeatedly stabbed. Discussions over public figures’ safety and the media’s invasive practices have been rekindled by this occurrence.

Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan’s mother, flew to Mumbai from Vasant Vihar, Delhi, to see how her son was doing following the incident. The guard at her home found out about the incident via television news.

More details awaited.

Bandra Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack

