Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser, set for release on his birthday, has been postponed to December 28 following the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. The film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is slated for an Eid 2024 release. Singh, aged 92, was a respected economist and served two terms as India’s Prime Minister.

The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan’s next action-packed film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, has been postponed following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The announcement was made by the makers just hours before the scheduled launch, which was initially set for Friday at 11:07 AM, coinciding with Salman Khan’s 59th birthday.

Postponement Announcement

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production house behind Sikandar, took to its official X handle to share the news, writing:

“In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. – #TeamSikandar.”

In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.… — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 27, 2024

The teaser is now slated for release on December 28, creating a buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the action entertainer.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Sikandar, which stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan, the actor is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 14. Additionally, he will reprise his role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2. Sikandar is set to release in cinemas next Eid, continuing Salman’s tradition of festive blockbusters.

Remembering Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 on Thursday night due to age-related complications, according to AIIMS New Delhi. Singh served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. Known as the architect of India’s 1991 New Economic Policy, his contributions as an economist and leader are widely respected.

Manmohan Singh’s leadership began with Congress’ victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections against Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s NDA government. After two terms, he was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014.

ALSO READ: Squid Game Season 2 Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows