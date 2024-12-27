Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, continuing Seong Gi Hun’s journey with thrilling twists and an all-star cast. Fans praise its intensity and predict it may surpass the success of the original season.

The much-awaited Season 2 of Squid Game has finally premiered on Netflix, plunging audiences back into the deadly survival game that captivated the world three years ago. Fans wasted no time sharing their reactions, with early reviews praising the series as another masterpiece by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

This new chapter continues the story of Seong Gi Hun, portrayed by Lee Jung Jae, who won the first season by surviving against 455 other players. This time, however, Gi Hun rejects the cash prize and re-enters the deadly competition, driven by a mission to dismantle the sinister organization behind the games.

Early Reviews: A Global Sensation

Social media platforms are abuzz with reactions to the first episodes of Squid Game Season 2. Viewers on X, formerly Twitter, hailed the show’s intensity and gripping performances.

“What a thriller it was, nail-biting. Great performance by every actor, and the ending nailed it,” wrote one viewer.

Squid Game 2 is amazing so far But at the same time, 456 can’t win again, there is some massive twist coming, or they will just kill him off I think I’ll be disappointed if that doesn’t happen, but I’m loving it so far — Section | CFB Helmet Guy (@SectionVR) December 26, 2024

Another fan speculated, “There is some massive twist coming… or they will kill [Gi Hun]. I’ll be disappointed if that doesn’t happen, but I’m loving it so far.”

squid game season 2 is 10x better than the first — MINHxDYNASTY (@MINHxDYNASTY) December 26, 2024

“Season 2 is 10x better than the first,” raved another user, while others praised specific scenes, including a standout moment between Gong Yoo and Lee Jung Jae.

Squid game Season 2 starts off with a literal bang #SquidGame2 — xdhx (@BffbXdhx) December 26, 2024

One particularly excited fan called it Netflix’s best series ever, saying, “This is the best show Netflix has ever, or will ever make.”

A Star-Studded Cast Returns

The new season retains the core cast, including Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Byung Hun. Joining them are fresh faces like Im Si Wan, Park Sung Hoon, BigBang’s T.O.P, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and Choi Seung Hyun, further elevating the show’s appeal.

From Record-Breaker to Sequel Success

Released three years after its predecessor broke streaming records, Squid Game Season 2 has big shoes to fill. The first season became a cultural phenomenon, reshaping the global perception of Korean drama and earning acclaim as one of Netflix’s most iconic series.

With glowing early reviews and heightened fan anticipation, the second season appears poised to replicate or even surpass the success of its predecessor.

As Squid Game Season 2 continues to unfold, fans are bracing for the unexpected twists and high-stakes drama that made the first season unforgettable. With early reactions hinting at a “literal bang” start and jaw-dropping moments, this season promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

ALSO READ: Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!