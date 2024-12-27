Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, leaving the nation in shock. Comedian Vir Das shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, urging fans to read Singh's remarkable resume, particularly his educational background. The central government will announce seven days of national mourning in his honor.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a towering figure in Indian politics, passed away on Thursday, shortly after being admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. His sudden death has left the nation in deep sorrow, with tributes pouring in from leaders and celebrities alike.

Comedian Vir Das, known for his insightful commentary, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, urging his followers to read Dr. Singh’s resume. In his tribute, Vir described Singh’s resume as “awe-inspiring,” particularly highlighting his exceptional educational background. “Do yourself a favour and Google Dr. Manmohan Singh’s resume. Read just the education section, then the whole thing. Awe-inspiring stuff,” he wrote on Friday.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s 13th Prime Minister, served from 2004 to 2014. He is widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, which significantly transformed the country’s economy, fostering growth and facilitating globalisation. His leadership was marked by integrity, humility, and a visionary approach to governance, earning him respect not only in India but across the globe.

Singh’s resume, which is available online, is an eight-page document that details his remarkable academic achievements, including a doctorate in Economics from Oxford University. His contributions to India’s economic reforms and global standing during his tenure as Prime Minister have left an indelible impact on the nation.

The death of the former Prime Minister has been met with an outpouring of grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tribute, recalled his interactions with Dr. Singh, particularly during their time when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Singh served as Prime Minister. “Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM, and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible,” Modi said.

In honor of the late leader, the central government has decided to declare a seven-day period of national mourning, sources revealed. This decision reflects the deep respect and admiration the nation has for Manmohan Singh, whose leadership and legacy continue to shape India’s future.

Dr. Singh, a beloved figure, is survived by his wife and children. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

