Sanjay Leela Bhansali OTT Series ‘Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar’ Hints For Season 2

Sanjay Lela Bhansali’s classic masterpiece debut series, ‘Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar’ is to come back with its Season second!

Within the first week of its May 1 launch, the series danced its way up the Netflix’s worldwide non-English TV chart in 43 countries, becoming the most-viewed Indian series for the streamer globally. The series has been reigning in the No. 1 spot in the India Top 10 chart since its launch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The Story of the First Season-

The first season of the elaborate narrative unfolds in the period between 1920 and 1947 when the Indian subcontinent was divided into India and Pakistan. The story is based in Heeramandi district in Lahore, British India, about the tawaif culture. Like the geisha girls of Japan, tawaifs were educated in music and dance and they were lusted after by the nobles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, renowned for his many superhit films, has ventured into the digital realm with his first web series, Heeramandi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (@heeramandinetflix)

MUST READ- Malala Yousafzai Makes Screen Debut With British Show ‘We Are Lady Parts’, Her Look Goes Viral

The Star Casts-

This miniseries includes an impressive list of the stars such as Manisha Koirala who was a famous 90s actresses and Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sonakshi Sinha who acts as courtesans. The web series has done a beautiful job to underscore how the women of Heeramandi, the courtesans, were part of freedom struggle. Although there is no clear mention of any more seasons at the end of Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala has revealed her character as well as the popularity of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Bhansali’s Statement-

“‘Heeramandi’ was my first OTT [streaming] launch, and I am blessed with all the love the audiences have given me, my technicians and my actors,” Bhansali told variety. “I am grateful to Netflix for making the series available to audiences across 194 countries. Unlike a film where immediate feedback comes in the form of box office numbers, it’s very different for a series. The reactions were overwhelming and heart-warming. What really stood out for me was that audiences have binge-watched ‘Heeramandi’ and even watched it twice or thrice over at a stretch. It was nice to see the kind of response we have received on social media and the kind of content people are creating around the show from different parts of the world,” Bhansali added.

ALSO READ– Malala Yousafzai Makes Screen Debut With British Show ‘We Are Lady Parts’, Her Look Goes Viral

Show Full Article