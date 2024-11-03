Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a surprising announcement to fans during a recent meet-and-greet celebrating his birthday on November 2. The iconic actor, who has been open about his smoking habits for years, revealed to fans that he has quit smoking.

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a surprising announcement to fans during a recent meet-and-greet celebrating his birthday on November 2. The iconic actor, who has been open about his smoking habits for years, revealed to fans that he has quit smoking.

“There’s a good thing – I’m not smoking anymore, guys,” Khan shared with the enthusiastic crowd.

Felt breathless after quitting

Reflecting on this change, Khan admitted he had expected to feel less breathless after quitting but noted that he still experiences the effects.

“Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn’t feel breathless after quitting smoking, but the feeling is still there),” he explained, acknowledging that he is still adjusting. “Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega (By God’s grace, that will also be fine),” he added, expressing hope that any lingering symptoms would soon fade.

Khan’s decision follows years of openly discussing his smoking and caffeine habits. In past, bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan described his lifestyle, saying, “I smoke about 100 cigarettes [a day]. I forget to eat. I don’t drink water. I have about 30 cups of black coffee and I have a six-pack.” He jokingly added, “The less I take care of myself, the more I get taken care of.”

Shah Rukh Khan listened to fans

Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing for his next action thriller, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. While earlier reports suggested he would portray a don, new updates indicate he may take on the role of an assassin. The film will also feature Suhana Khan, with Abhishek Bachchan cast as the villain.

For many years, fans who adore the superstar as one of their own have been urging him to quit smoking and prioritize his health. Although he has made several birthday and New Year resolutions to address this habit, he hadn’t fully succeeded in following through.

A few years ago, after the birth of his son AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that he had resolved to quit smoking, spurred by his children’s concerns. However, since then, he has remained silent about his progress on this goal. In recent years, he has also refrained from smoking in public settings.

Read More: SRK shares he solved son AbRam’s iPad related problems on his birthday, also opens about how his children have taught him patience

