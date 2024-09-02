Shots Fired Outside AP Dhillon’s Vancouver Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Claims Responsibility

In a shocking incident, gunshots were reportedly fired outside the Vancouver home of popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon on September 1. The incident has been claimed by Rohit Godara, a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has also issued death threats to the singer.

In a shocking incident, gunshots were reportedly fired outside the Vancouver home of popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon on September 1. The incident has been claimed by Rohit Godara, a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has also issued death threats to the singer.

The gunfire was heard in the Victoria Island area of Vancouver, where AP Dhillon’s residence is located. A viral video, though unverified, shows a man firing multiple shots outside a house at night, raising concerns about the safety of the singer. The incident has yet to receive an official statement from Canadian police or from Dhillon himself.

In a purported post on social media, Rohit Godara, allegedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing. He stated that the shots were fired outside Dhillon’s house in retaliation for the singer featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan in his recent music video. Godara, who is also accused of involvement in the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in 2023, has made similar threats against AP Dhillon.

Godara’s post also mentions a second location in Canada—Woodbridge, Toronto—where he claimed to have carried out another shooting. Security agencies are currently verifying these claims and analyzing the video evidence.

AP Dhillon, renowned for his hit tracks like “Brown Munde,” “Excuses,” and “Insane,” has gained global recognition for his unique blend of 80s-style synth-pop with Punjabi music. His latest track, “Old Money,” featured Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, which seems to have triggered the violent response from Godara.

This is not the first time individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have targeted celebrities. In November of the previous year, a shooting was reportedly carried out at the home of singer Gippy Grewal in Vancouver, for which Bishnoi claimed responsibility. Similarly, in April, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, with Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi being declared “wanted accused” in connection with that incident.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has had a longstanding enmity with Salman Khan, primarily due to the actor’s involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case, which offended the Bishnoi community.

The Canadian police have yet to release a statement regarding the recent shooting outside AP Dhillon’s home. Meanwhile, security agencies are thoroughly investigating the claims made by Godara and ensuring the safety of the involved parties. The incident has raised alarms in the entertainment industry, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by criminal elements like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Also Read: Koratala Siva To Work With Pranav Mohanlal After The Release Of ‘Devara’? All We Know