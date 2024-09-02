'Devara' director Koratala Siva is likely to team up with Pranav Mohanlal for a film to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind 'Pushpa'.

Koratala Siva is one of the biggest and most celebrated filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. He has made a name for himself with his engaging yet meaningful brand of cinema. The filmmaker is now in the limelight because of an exciting reason. According to reports, he is set to team up with Pranav Mohanlal for a Telugu project.

Koratala Siva, Pranav Mohanlal To Work With ‘Pushpa’ Makers?

Koratala Siva is currently awaiting the release of the eagerly-awaited ‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Post the film’s release, he is reportedly going to team up with Pranav Mohanlal for a straight Telugu film. It is expected to be backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind ‘Pushpa’. Interestingly, Koratala Siva shares a strong rapport with Mohanlal, Pranav’s father, and collaborated with him on ‘Janatha Garage’ (2016).

It must be mentioned here that Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty;’s son, is already an established name in Telugu. He impressed fans with his work in ‘Mahanati’ and the romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’. It remains to be seen if Pranav too succeeds in Tollywood.

Busy Time For Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of ‘Devara’. The film features Jr NTR in the lead and is billed as an action drama. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady opposite Jr NTR and marks her Telugu debut. While speaking at the India Today Conclave in 2023, the Mili actress had praised Tarak and said that she was “thrilled” to be working with her.

“Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched ‘RRR’. The magnitude of charisma that he has… to be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life,” she had said.

It has, however, been reported that she has a stronger role in the sequel than the first part. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. The cast also includes Ajay, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth. ‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is set to premiere in theatres on September 27.