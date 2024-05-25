Sidharth Malhotra And Several Other Bollywood Celebrities Travelled To Their Hometown To Cast Their Votes

On Saturday, May 25, actor Sidharth Malhotra took a flight from Mumbai to Delhi to fulfill his civic duty by voting in the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Displaying his enthusiasm for participating in the democratic process, Sidharth shared a picture of his inked finger on Instagram with the caption, “Came to my hometown, Delhi, to celebrate the world’s largest democracy by voting. Delhi, go out ‘Vote’ #DelhiVoteNow #VoteForIndia.”

Sidharth, who was last seen in the movie ‘Yodha’ with co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, wore a white shirt, mirroring the trend of Bollywood celebrities who voted in Mumbai on May 20. Before casting his vote, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, dressed in a white t-shirt, blue shirt, and grey pants. The actor posed for photographers and confirmed that he was heading to Delhi to vote.

Rumors suggest that Sidharth might be involved in an upcoming romantic-comedy project with his wife, Kiara Advani. The couple previously appeared together in Prime Video’s ‘Shershaah,’ though no official announcement regarding his next project has been made.

Several Other Bollywood celebrities traveled to their hometown, Delhi, to cast their votes in the ongoing sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

I never thought to update my address to Mumbai. Delhi is home. It’s also a tradition for my family—we always go together to cast our votes. Afterward, we return home, share a meal, and talk about politics,Esha Gupta.

Actress Chitrangda Singh fulfilled her civic duty by casting her vote. She shared a picture on her Instagram stories, dressed in a colorful kurta, proudly displaying her inked finger with a smile. Chitrangda captioned the photo, “Go exercise your most important right,” and included a “Voted” sticker.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections encompasses eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal, with a total of 889 candidates participating.

The Lok Sabha elections will conclude on June 1 with the seventh phase, during which voters from 57 constituencies will cast their ballots. The results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

