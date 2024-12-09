Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Nestled in the prestigious Bird Streets neighborhood above the Sunset Strip, this single-story estate spans 5,285 square feet on a half-acre lot

The late Stan Lee, the iconic creator of Marvel Comics, left behind a remarkable legacy that extended beyond entertainment into luxury real estate. His final residence, a spectacular contemporary home, is now up for sale at $8.8 million by his daughter, J.C. Lee.

Nestled in the prestigious Bird Streets neighborhood above the Sunset Strip, this single-story estate spans 5,285 square feet on a half-acre lot. Combining luxury, creativity, and Hollywood allure, the property represents prime Los Angeles real estate.

Key Details:

Price: $8.8 million

Location: Bird Streets, Los Angeles, California

Size: 5,285 square feet

Lot Size: Half an acre

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Notable Features: Interior accents, movie theater, sauna, pool, spa, cabana, and an expansive master suite

Spider-Man Statues

Upon entering the home, visitors are greeted by life-sized Spider-Man statues, showcasing iconic poses signed by Stan Lee himself. These statues, which add tremendous value for Marvel enthusiasts, can either be purchased separately or included with the home.

Living Room: A Warm and Inviting Space

The living room offers a blend of comfort and sophistication. A classic fireplace with a detailed mantel serves as the centerpiece, while large sliding glass doors on both sides invite natural light and provide stunning views of the backyard. The parquet wood flooring and minimalist decor create a cozy yet open atmosphere, perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

Modern Kitchen: Sleek and Functional

The kitchen reflects modern luxury with stainless steel appliances, polished marble countertops, and a central island featuring a built-in sink. Designed for both functionality and style, the space includes a professional-grade range and oven, complemented by contemporary cabinetry.

Primary Suite: A Private Retreat

The master suite is a bright and spacious haven, boasting large windows and a private balcony with views of lush greenery. A cozy fireplace enhances the room’s charm, while the en suite bathroom features marble finishes, a soaking tub with leopard-patterned steps, and a walk-in shower. A custom walk-in closet adds ample storage and organization to the luxurious suite.

Relaxation and Entertainment Features

Sauna and Steam Room: The cedar-lined sauna and steam room are perfect for relaxation, a practice known to boost mental clarity and creativity.

Home Theater: A state-of-the-art theater, complete with plush seating for 10+ guests and its own bathroom, offers an exceptional cinematic experience, fitting for a man who redefined movie storytelling.

The outdoor area of the estate is a seamless blend of comfort and elegance. Highlights include:

A modern cabana with shaded seating and a hanging chair

A large pool connected to a hot tub

Tall greenery providing privacy and serenity

A Unique Opportunity to Own a Piece of Marvel History

Stan Lee’s Los Angeles estate is more than just a home—it’s a testament to the creativity and grandeur that defined his life. From its luxurious amenities to the unique Spider-Man statues, the property offers buyers a chance to own a piece of cultural and cinematic history.