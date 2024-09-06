Friday, September 6, 2024

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 22: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Rs 5 Crore

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, refuses to slow down at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film netted Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office on its 22nd day

The Shraddha Kapoor-led ‘Stree 2’, which hit screens on August 15, has emerged as runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews from critics. It continued its dream run on Thursday (September 5) and collected a respectable amount. Stree 2 is a horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik.

‘Stree 2’ Continues To Shine At The Box Office

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, refuses to slow down at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film netted Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office on its 22nd day. Its total collection stands at Rs 502 crore (approx).

The film has done well in mass pockets as well as the urban centres. The lacklustre response to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Khel’ and the John Abraham-led ‘Vedaa’ too worked in its favour.

About ‘Stree 2’

Set in Chanderi, ‘Stree 2’ centres on the events that transpire when Sarkata, a headless ghoul, kidnaps “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the horror-comedy. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which opened in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic comedy did well at the box office and received respectable reviews. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, which underperformed at the box office and received negative reviews.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.

