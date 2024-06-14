Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Abhishek Kumar, Sister Pens Down Note

It was on this day in the year 2024, the Dhoni actor – Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34. Today June 14 marks 4 years of his death anniversary. His death left million fans under shock.

However, his sister who is regular with sharing her brother’s pictures has penned down a long note dedicated to Sushant. She wrotev a long note that stated, “Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don’t know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth. I’m losing my patience and feel like giving up. But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put their hand on their hearts and ask themselves: Don’t we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can’t it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened? Please, I am requesting and pleading—help us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve.,” posted Shweta.

Abhishek Sharma, popular for his stint in Bigg Boss 17 shared a dedicated post on X. He wrote on X, “Bhala tujhe aaj bhi kon bhool paaya hai (Nobody has forgotten you even today).”

Bhala tujhe aaj bhi kon bhool paaya hai 💔 — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishekkuma08) June 13, 2024

“Another year passes by; they said it gets easier and time heals it all, but the questions keep pestering, making it even more difficult. I keep waiting; I keep my utmost faith alive in the law of the land, but I deserve to know. We deserve to know!” wrote Mahesh Shetty.

Even Manoj Muntashir shared a beautiful video dedicated to Sushant.

