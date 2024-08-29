The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) played a vital role in preventing a large-scale attack on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Vienna, Austria, which could have resulted in the deaths of “tens of thousands” of fans. CIA Deputy Director David Cohen revealed this information during a security conference held in Maryland on Wednesday, August 28.

Cohen stated that intelligence gathered by the CIA was crucial in alerting Austrian authorities to the imminent threat, leading to the arrest of several suspects earlier this month. “The plan was to kill a massive number of people at this concert—potentially tens of thousands, including many Americans,” Cohen disclosed. He credited the successful intervention to the cooperation between the CIA, its international partners, and Austrian officials, explaining, “Austrian authorities were able to apprehend the suspects because of the intelligence provided by the agency and our partners in the global intelligence community about the intended attack by this group linked to ISIS.”

The suspects involved in the foiled attack were three teenagers, allegedly influenced by the Islamic State group. Cohen refrained from detailing how the CIA became aware of the plot, but he acknowledged the agency’s accomplishment. “Many within the agency felt that it was a significant victory for us—not just the Swifties at Langley,” he remarked, referring to the CIA headquarters in Virginia.

The planned attack was targeted at one of Taylor Swift’s three concerts in Vienna, expected to draw approximately 200,000 attendees. The concerts, part of the European leg of Swift’s Eras Tour, were slated to begin on August 8. However, Barracuda Music, the event organizers, cancelled the shows after receiving intelligence from Austrian authorities about the threat.

The primary suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian national, had reportedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and specifically aimed at causing mass casualties during the Eras Tour, according to officials.

Reacting to the thwarted attack, Taylor Swift expressed her deep concern and gratitude on social media. She shared her thoughts on Instagram last week, stating, “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear and an overwhelming sense of guilt because so many had planned to attend. But I am incredibly thankful to the authorities because, thanks to them, we are mourning the loss of concerts, not lives.”