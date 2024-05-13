Teaser of Vishnu Manchu’s 'Kannappa' to Be Unveiled on This Date at Cannes 2024

Vishnu Manchu will soon be seen in ‘Kannappa’, one of the biggest films of his career. The pan-India film has garnered a fair deal of attention as it features the actor in a larger-than-life avatar and brings together several stalwarts from different film industries. On Monday, May 13, Vishnu Manchu announced that the film’s teaser would be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Kannappa Teaser to be Unveiled at Cannes 2024

Earlier today (May 13). Vishnu Manchu took to Instagram to reveal that the official teaser of ‘Kannappa’, his magnum opus, will be launched at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 on May 20. He also shared a new film poster to pique the fans’ curiosity.

“Can’t wait to show you all The World Of #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚🏹 on the 20th May. Launching it in ‘Cannes Film Festival’💪🏽 #TheWorldOfKannappa #CannesFilmFestival,” read his post.

The film features Vishnu Manchu in the role of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. It is expected to explore his journey and interactions with numerous characters.

About ‘Kanappa’

‘Kannappa’ is billed as a game-changer for the Telugu film industry. It features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role and brings together A-listers from various film industries. Its cast includes top names such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Sarathkumar. Prabhas and Akshay Kumar too are part of the film. The buzz is that ‘Darling’ will be seen as Nandeeshwarudhu in the biggie. ‘Akki’, on the other hand, is said to be playing Lord Shiva in the pan-India film. There’s, however, no official confirmation about the same. Vishnu Manchu recently asked fans to refrain from entertaining rumours. He, however, confirmed that Prabhas chose a different role from the one he was originally considered for

‘Kannappa’ is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by ‘Collection King’ Mohan Babu. The music is being composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy. ‘Kannappa’ will be dubbed and released in multiple languages on a yet-to-be-announced date.

