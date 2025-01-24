Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Thalapathy 69, the first look of which would not appear on Vijay's birthday June 22 as in the previous outings, instead on Republic Day as the potential political backdrop that surrounds the movie, will make a suitable choice for its release date.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January


The wait for fans of Thalapathy Vijay is on its final legs as the film’s much-anticipated first official look of ‘Thalapathy 69’ will see the light on Republic Day this January 26, 2025. Taking to social media, KVN Productions came with the statement, which created tremendous buzz in all its fans across social media.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

This is the first official update of Thalapathy 69, which has already seen much buzz given its connection with Vijay’s future political sojourn. The movie is believed to be the last for Vijay as he takes his plunge into full-time politics and will see him playing a “torchbearer of democracy,” the recent political initiatives that he took up recently with the establishment of his own political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Thalapathy 69, the first look of which would not appear on Vijay’s birthday June 22 as in the previous outings, instead on Republic Day as the potential political backdrop that surrounds the movie, will make a suitable choice for its release date. The official announcement was coupled with a video montage that highlights some of Vijay’s successful outings from 1992 onward, with the latest hits The GOAT scheduled to be released in 2024. The film reaches its climax with a classic background score by Anirudh Ravichander, which increases the audience’s anticipation for the movie’s music release.

The new investment house KVN Productions is producing Thalapathy 69. This is their first movie, and they have surely kept high hopes. Also, an impressive ensemble cast on board is Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Prakash Raj, among others. With a star-studded list of artists and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously collaborated successfully with Vijay, the film’s soundtrack is expected to take off.

Talking about the story, nothing much is known, but the buzz suggests that Thalapathy 69 is an action drama with political undertones like how the actor-politician Vijay made his move into politics. Expect a potpourri of democracy, leadership, and social change, all within the high-octane action sequence as well as sentimental drama that fans expect from a Thalapathy film.

The makers have also confirmed that 69 percent of the film’s shoot has already been completed, and more details are expected to come out as the first look release date approaches. The official release date for Thalapathy 69 is under speculation yet. While it was initially tagged for a Diwali 2025 release, some reports suggest it might now be pushed to Pongal 2026.

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam Didn’t Like AR Rahman’s Work in ‘Yuvvraaj,’ Calls It ‘Bekaar’

 

 

Thalapathy 69 First Look

