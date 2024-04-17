This 'Bridgerton' Star Might Soon Join Scarlett Johansson In The New Jurassic World Movie

The media is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming Jurassic World movie. Following speculation about Scarlett Johansson’s potential involvement, another actor’s name has emerged. This Bridgerton star is reportedly being considered to star alongside the Avengers actress.

Scarlett Johansson is widely recognized as one of the highest-paid and most popular actresses in the industry. Notably, there have been three Jurassic Park films and three Jurassic World installments, with Marvel star Chris Pratt leading the latter. The upcoming movie is expected to offer a fresh perspective on the Jurassic franchise.

According to reports from a leading Hollywood publication, Gareth Edwards is set to direct the new Jurassic World film. Edwards is renowned for his work on 2014’s Godzilla and Rogue: A Star Wars Story. It’s speculated that previous cast members such as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard may not return for another installment. Similarly, original Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neil are not anticipated to reprise their roles.

Following Scarlett Johansson, the name of Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has emerged as a potential co-star opposite the Black Widow actress. Sources suggest that Bailey is in preliminary discussions to join the cast of the Jurassic World movie. Bailey rose to prominence for his role as Anthony Viscount Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series. The film will be produced by Universal and Amblin Entertainment.

David Koepp has penned the script for the Jurassic World movie, and pre-production is expected to commence once specific agreements are finalized. Meanwhile, the final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, achieved immense success, grossing $1 billion worldwide upon its 2022 release. It is currently available for rental on Amazon Prime Video. The preceding two films, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, are accessible on Netflix. Jurassic World 4 is slated for release on July 2, 2025.