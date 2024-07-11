This Is What Reliance Employees Received For Anant Ambani’s Wedding

In celebration of Anant Ambani’s upcoming wedding to Radhika Merchant, Reliance employees were gifted special boxes containing Haldiram’s snacks. Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika in a grand ceremony in Mumbai tomorrow.

Employee Gift Boxes

Reliance employees took to social media to share their excitement about receiving the festive gift boxes ahead of the big day on July 12. The elegant red boxes, embellished with gold lettering, stated: “With the divine grace of our devis and devtas, we celebrate the wedding of Anant and Radhika. With best wishes, Nita and Mukesh Ambani.”

Thankyou ⁦@reliancejio⁩ for the sweets

We wish best for the Anant Ambani’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/GYdk7BiJQN — The codewali (@the_codewala) July 10, 2024

Inside the boxes, employees found four varieties of Haldiram’s namkeen, including aloo bhujia, sev, and lite chiwda, as well as a box of sweets and a silver coin. Tanya Raj, one of the employees, posted a video showcasing the gift box with the caption, “Perks of working at Reliance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Raj (@vibewithtanyaa)

Mass Wedding Celebration

Nita and Mukesh Ambani also organized a mass wedding for 50 couples as part of the celebrations. Each couple received ₹1 lakh, along with gold and silver ornaments, groceries, and other household essentials.

Lavish Wedding Preparations

Guests at Anant and Radhika’s wedding are being treated to luxury accommodations and extravagant gifts. The wedding invitation itself included a silver “travelling mandir,” a pashmina shawl, and other exclusive items. The wedding ceremony will take place on July 12, followed by a reception on July 15.

Pre-wedding festivities began in March with a three-day event at the Ambani estate in Jamnagar, featuring performances by international stars Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh. This was followed by private parties in London and a luxury cruise through Italy and France for hundreds of guests. In the week leading up to the wedding, the Ambani family hosted multiple events, including a sangeet with a performance by Justin Bieber, a Mameru ceremony, a garba night, a Haldi ceremony, and a Mehendi ceremony with a Shiv Shakti Pooja.

Also Read: BMW Hit And Run Case: Mihir Changed His Look, Called His Girlfriend 40 Times