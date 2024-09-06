This week’s OTT releases include the web series Tanaav 2 and the film Visfot, both of which are available for binge-watching.

Discover the latest must-watch movies and web series hitting OTT platforms this week. Whether you’re into thrillers, dramas, or comedies, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a rundown of the top releases you won’t want to miss:

Call Me Bae Premiering on Prime Video, “Call Me Bae” marks Ananya Panday’s debut in a web series. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, this show follows Bae, a billionaire fashionista whose glamorous life is turned upside down when she’s disowned by her family. Now navigating life in Mumbai, Bae faces new challenges—from public transportation to a demanding journalism career. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, “Call Me Bae” is available for streaming from Friday, September 6. Tanaav 2 The much-anticipated second season of “Tanaav” is now streaming on Sony LIV. This action-packed series, a remake of the Israeli show “Fauda,” continues the story of Kabir Farooqui (played by Manav Vij) and his Special Task Group. Facing new threats from a vengeful young man in Kashmir, the show explores themes of bravery, deception, and revenge. Directed by Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas, the series features a strong ensemble cast including Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, and Rajat Kapoor. The new season premiered on September 6. The Perfect Couple Netflix’s latest series, “The Perfect Couple,” is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel. This six-episode series centers around a wedding that descends into chaos after a body is discovered on the beach, turning a joyous occasion into a murder investigation. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Susanne Bier, “The Perfect Couple” launched globally on Netflix on September 5. Kill Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, “Kill” is an action-thriller featuring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in lead roles. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film, which premiered at TIFF 2023, was released in theaters on July 5 and received positive reviews. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, “Kill” is noted for its intense violence and high-octane action. Visfot “Visfot,” starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, is now available on JioCinema. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this film is a remake of the international film “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” Produced by Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Rajprakash Gupta, “Visfot” also features Krystle D’Souza. The movie went into production in 2021 and is available for streaming starting September 6.

