Tom Holland To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Could This Be His Oscar Break?

Tom Holland is set to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, a highly confidential project.

Nolan has written the script and will direct the film, which is being distributed by Universal Pictures. The release is scheduled for July 17, 2026.

Plot details undisclosed

Although plot details remain undisclosed, insiders suggest the story is not set in the present day, though it’s uncertain if the timeline is in the past or future.

Nolan is producing the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy production company. This film will reunite Nolan with Universal, the studio that distributed his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer.

Nolan won Best Director and Best Picture for producing the movie, which grossed an impressive $976 million globally. Oppenheimer was Nolan’s first project with Universal, following his public split from Warner Bros. in late 2020. While Oppenheimer was secured through an open auction, this new venture was directly arranged with Universal, sources say.

Tom Holland makes debut with Nolan

While Damon has collaborated with Nolan in Oppenheimer and Interstellar (2014), this will mark Holland’s debut with the acclaimed director.

Holland’s involvement in the film may impact his schedule. Insiders note that the actor will balance this project with Spider-Man 4, potentially along with Avengers: Doomsday. The delay in Spider-Man 4 has led to Zendaya, Holland’s co-star, rescheduling her work on Dune 3 to early 2026.

Holland, who recently appeared in the 2023 Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room, is represented by WME and Sloane Offer.

Oscar break for Tom Holland?

Tom Holland has not yet received an Academy Award nomination. However, this could potentially change in the next few years, as sources indicate that he is in discussions to star alongside Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film. Slated for release in 2026, the details of the plot remain under wraps. Given the high regard for most of Nolan’s films and the recent Academy Awards won by Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. for their performances in Oppenheimer, Holland may have a strong possibility of receiving at least a nomination.

Read More: “Rest Easy” Justin Bieber Mourns Liam Payne’s Death, Asks Fans To Grieve