Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

As soon as Don Lee posted the "Salaar Part 2" poster, Prabhas, the star of "Salaar," reshared Don Lee's story on his own Instagram profile.

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

South Korean superstar Maa Dong-seok, known by his stage name Don Lee, stirred up ‘little’ speculation with a recent Instagram story.

The actor, beloved for his roles in Korean hits like “Train to Busan” and Hollywood’s “Eternals,” shared the poster of the highly anticipated “Salaar Part 2” starring Prabhas, along with a thumbs-up emoji.

As soon as he posted the “Salaar Part 2” poster, Prabhas, the star of “Salaar,” reshared Don Lee’s story on his own Instagram profile.

This made fans a little too excited! Speculations and rumours have now started buzzing on social media that Don Lee might be in the cast of the much-awaited ‘Salaar 2’. Fans are also speculating the he might play!

May be the villain against Prabhas? Given his impressive physique and action-packed filmography, fans are eager to see a face-off between him and Prabhas.

But no confirmation has yet been shared by makers.

Will Don Lee Be Part ofSandeep Reddy Vanga “Spirit” Instead?

This isn’t the first time Don Lee’s name has been linked with a Prabhas project. A few months ago, there were reports that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his blockbuster hit “Kabir Singh,” was considering casting Don Lee as the main antagonist in his upcoming cop drama, “Spirit.” However, neither Don Lee nor the team of “Spirit” responded to these reports, and the buzz gradually faded—until now.

Well, not to make fans sad after so much speculations, it is time for Don Lee to make his Bollywood debut soon, either be it Salazar 2 or Spirit!

ALSO READ: ‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Reveals Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

 

Filed under

Don lee prabhas salaar 2 salaar 2 poster Train to Busan
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Grammys 2025: K-pop Snubbed Again, No BTS Nominations, Fans Are Not Happy

Grammys 2025: K-pop Snubbed Again, No BTS Nominations, Fans Are Not Happy

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox