‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

South Korean superstar Maa Dong-seok, known by his stage name Don Lee, stirred up ‘little’ speculation with a recent Instagram story.

The actor, beloved for his roles in Korean hits like “Train to Busan” and Hollywood’s “Eternals,” shared the poster of the highly anticipated “Salaar Part 2” starring Prabhas, along with a thumbs-up emoji.

As soon as he posted the “Salaar Part 2” poster, Prabhas, the star of “Salaar,” reshared Don Lee’s story on his own Instagram profile.

This made fans a little too excited! Speculations and rumours have now started buzzing on social media that Don Lee might be in the cast of the much-awaited ‘Salaar 2’. Fans are also speculating the he might play!

May be the villain against Prabhas? Given his impressive physique and action-packed filmography, fans are eager to see a face-off between him and Prabhas.

But no confirmation has yet been shared by makers.

Will Don Lee Be Part ofSandeep Reddy Vanga “Spirit” Instead?

This isn’t the first time Don Lee’s name has been linked with a Prabhas project. A few months ago, there were reports that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his blockbuster hit “Kabir Singh,” was considering casting Don Lee as the main antagonist in his upcoming cop drama, “Spirit.” However, neither Don Lee nor the team of “Spirit” responded to these reports, and the buzz gradually faded—until now.

Well, not to make fans sad after so much speculations, it is time for Don Lee to make his Bollywood debut soon, either be it Salazar 2 or Spirit!

