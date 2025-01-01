Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, will no longer release for Pongal 2025, as Lyca Productions announced a postponement citing unavoidable circumstances. Fans reacted with frustration, criticizing the production house’s planning. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film continues to generate anticipation despite delays.

Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated film, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has been postponed, leaving fans disappointed. Initially set for a Pongal 2025 release, the production house, Lyca Productions, announced the delay on X (formerly Twitter), citing unavoidable circumstances.

The official note read, “Wishing everyone a happy, joyous New Year! Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film Vidaamuyarchi will not be releasing on Pongal day. We wish all our fans and well-wishers a prosperous year ahead.” Accompanying this note, the caption urged fans to “stay tuned for further updates” while assuring them that the “wait will be worth it.”

Fans Express Disappointment

The news stirred reactions across social media, with fans expressing frustration and disappointment. Some accused Lyca Productions of poor planning, while others criticized the timing of the announcement for ruining their New Year celebrations.

One fan tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, demanding the production house be banned, writing, “This is a humble petition from all #AjithKumar fans to permanently ban @LycaProductions from India.”

Other comments included:

“Poor planning from Lyca.”

“Kindly stay tuned for further updates. That further update: Vidaamuyarchi movie won’t be released in Summer too.”

“You just spoiled AK fan’s New Year celebration mood.”

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, features Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Ramya Subramanian. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is rumored to draw inspiration from the 1997 Hollywood thriller Breakdown.

Initially, Vignesh Shivan was set to direct the project, with Nayanthara in the female lead role. However, the film underwent changes during pre-production. Despite the postponement, the recently released song “Sawadeeka” has garnered positive responses from fans.

