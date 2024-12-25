Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Varun Dhawan’s Baby John releases today as a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri. Thalapathy Vijay sent his best wishes to the team, earning heartfelt responses from Atlee, Varun, and Keerthy Suresh. The film features breathtaking action sequences choreographed by eight international directors.

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

The much-anticipated Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, hit theaters today, December 25. A Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri (2016), the film brings together an action-packed narrative directed by Kalees and presented by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee.

On the eve of its release, kollywood Star Thalapathy Vijay extended his heartfelt wishes to the Baby John team. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Best wishes to @Atlee_dir @Varun_dvn @KeerthyOfficial @priyaatlee #WamiqaGabbi @MusicThaman @kalees_dir @AntonyLRuben and the entire #BabyJohn team for the release tomorrow. Wishing you all a blockbuster success.”

The gesture deeply moved Atlee, who replied, “Love you na. Thank you soooo much. It means a lot to us.” Varun Dhawan, too, expressed his gratitude, responding, “Thank you Thalapathy Vijay sir 🙏. We will always remain babies near you ❤️#babyjohn.” Keerthy Suresh added, “Sirrrr!! Coming from you means a lot!! Thankkk youuu so much for your wishes!”

Directed by Kalees, Baby John boasts adrenaline-pumping sequences choreographed by a team of eight international action directors. Names like Anl Arasu, Stunt Silva, ⁠Anbariv, ⁠Yannick Ben, ⁠Sunil Rodrigues, ⁠Kaloyan Vodenicharov, ⁠Manohar Verma, and Bronwin October contributed to crafting eight massive action scenes, promising a cinematic extravaganza.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John aims to replicate the success of its Tamil predecessor while delivering a fresh cinematic experience for Hindi audiences.

ALSO READ: Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Filed under

Baby John movie X review Baby John REMAKE OF THERI Thalapathy Vijay Baby John wishes Varun Dhawan Baby John movie

Advertisement

Also Read

UP Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail To Former MP Kadir Rana

UP Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail To Former MP Kadir Rana

Kazakhstan: Azerbaijan Airlines Plane With 70 On Board Crashes After Being Rerouted Due To Heavy Fog- WATCH VIDEO!

Kazakhstan: Azerbaijan Airlines Plane With 70 On Board Crashes After Being Rerouted Due To Heavy...

PIL In Madras HC Alleges Clinics’ Unethical Practices, 2-Finger Test On Trans Persons

PIL In Madras HC Alleges Clinics’ Unethical Practices, 2-Finger Test On Trans Persons

UK Rejects Punjab Police’s Terror Link Claims On British Soldier

UK Rejects Punjab Police’s Terror Link Claims On British Soldier

Bangladesh Frees Terror Accused Abdus Salam Pintu After 17 Years

Bangladesh Frees Terror Accused Abdus Salam Pintu After 17 Years

Entertainment

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox