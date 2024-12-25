Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Varun Dhawan’s Baby John releases today as a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri. Thalapathy Vijay sent his best wishes to the team, earning heartfelt responses from Atlee, Varun, and Keerthy Suresh. The film features breathtaking action sequences choreographed by eight international directors.

The much-anticipated Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, hit theaters today, December 25. A Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri (2016), the film brings together an action-packed narrative directed by Kalees and presented by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee.

On the eve of its release, kollywood Star Thalapathy Vijay extended his heartfelt wishes to the Baby John team. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Best wishes to @Atlee_dir @Varun_dvn @KeerthyOfficial @priyaatlee #WamiqaGabbi @MusicThaman @kalees_dir @AntonyLRuben and the entire #BabyJohn team for the release tomorrow. Wishing you all a blockbuster success.”

The gesture deeply moved Atlee, who replied, “Love you na. Thank you soooo much. It means a lot to us.” Varun Dhawan, too, expressed his gratitude, responding, “Thank you Thalapathy Vijay sir 🙏. We will always remain babies near you ❤️#babyjohn.” Keerthy Suresh added, “Sirrrr!! Coming from you means a lot!! Thankkk youuu so much for your wishes!”

Directed by Kalees, Baby John boasts adrenaline-pumping sequences choreographed by a team of eight international action directors. Names like Anl Arasu, Stunt Silva, ⁠Anbariv, ⁠Yannick Ben, ⁠Sunil Rodrigues, ⁠Kaloyan Vodenicharov, ⁠Manohar Verma, and Bronwin October contributed to crafting eight massive action scenes, promising a cinematic extravaganza.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John aims to replicate the success of its Tamil predecessor while delivering a fresh cinematic experience for Hindi audiences.

