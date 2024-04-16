Vikrant Massey To Get Wide Release In China, Check Out Screen Count

Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ has become a sensation, emerging as one of the biggest hits of 2023. Directed by the acclaimed Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this drama is now poised for a grand release in China, adding another feather to its cap of achievements.

’12th Fail’ is not just a commercial success; it has also garnered critical acclaim and audience appreciation. Completing an impressive 25 weeks in theaters, the film continues to captivate viewers with its poignant portrayal of the early life and challenges faced by IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The significance of the Chinese market for Indian cinema is underscored by previous successes such as Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and ‘3 Idiots’. Vikrant Massey noted that efforts towards ’12th Fail’s’ release in China had been ongoing for several months, culminating in the exciting announcement. The film is set to grace over 20,000 screens across the country, a testament to China’s robust appetite for Hindi and Indian cinema.

In anticipation of its Chinese debut, lead actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar have expressed their excitement and anticipation. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Vikrant Massey shared his enthusiasm for this new development. While he refrained from confirming his travel plans for promotional activities in China, he conveyed his genuine thrill for the film’s international journey.

The narrative of ’12th Fail’ is inspired by a 2019 book of the same name, offering a compelling insight into the journey of its protagonist. As the film gears up for its international debut, the anticipation and excitement among fans and industry enthusiasts are palpable.

With its impending release in China, ’12th Fail’ is poised to further solidify its status as a global phenomenon, bridging cultures and resonating with audiences worldwide. As Vikrant Massey and the team await the next chapter in the film’s remarkable journey, the anticipation continues to build, promising a memorable cinematic experience for audiences across borders.