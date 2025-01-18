Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attacker Caught On CCTV Buying Mobile Phone Cover In Dadar

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked inside his Bandra apartment by an intruder who demanded Rs 1 crore. After the assault, the accused was tracked by police to Dadar, where he was seen buying a mobile phone cover.

The man who allegedly attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan inside his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Thursday was tracked by police to the Dadar area, where he was seen purchasing a mobile phone cover just hours after the assault. The police are now working diligently to piece together the events and capture the assailant, whose whereabouts were captured on CCTV cameras.

According to police sources, after the attack, the accused was first spotted in the Lucky Junction area of Bandra. The suspect, believed to be in his early 30s, is said to have boarded a local train and traveled to Dadar, a prominent area in central Mumbai. At approximately 9:04 AM, he entered a mobile phone shop called IKRA, near platform 1 of Dadar (West) railway station, where he purchased a phone cover. His movements were recorded on the shop’s CCTV, showing him walking outside the Suvidha showroom before heading toward Kabutarkhana.

The Violent Attack on Saif Ali Khan

The attack took place between 2:00 and 2:30 AM on Thursday when the accused allegedly broke into Saif Ali Khan’s 11th-floor apartment in Bandra. The intruder is said to have demanded Rs 1 crore from Khan, who refused. In the ensuing confrontation, the accused reportedly attacked Khan with a knife, stabbing him six times. The family’s nanny was also injured during the assault.

Despite the serious injuries, Khan was able to make it to a nearby autorickshaw, which rushed him to Lilavati Hospital. Doctors attending to the actor confirmed that he was stable and out of danger after undergoing surgery.

Police Teams Investigating Multiple Angles

The police have already recorded the statements of Khan’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other staff members who were present at the scene of the attack. Over two dozen police teams are actively working on the case, looking into all possible angles to apprehend the suspect. Investigators are also planning to question the person who sold the phone cover to the accused in Dadar, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities’ Urgent Efforts to Catch the Culprit

The police are confident that the evidence gathered so far, including the CCTV footage from multiple locations, will help in identifying and catching the assailant. Investigations are still ongoing, and the authorities have made it clear that all efforts are being directed towards bringing the culprit to justice as quickly as possible.

