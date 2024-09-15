Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 12: Melissa Gilbert To Make A Guest Appearance On The Show

'The Diary of Anne Frank' star Melissa Gilbert will be making an appearance in the 12th season of the TV series 'When Calls the Heart'. Melissa's upcoming cameo has a special connection to the TV series 'Little House on the Prairie'.

‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 12: Melissa Gilbert To Make A Guest Appearance On The Show

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ star Melissa Gilbert will be making an appearance in the 12th season of the TV series ‘When Calls the Heart’, reported People. The makers recently announced that Melissa will make a guest appearance in the series.

“Gilbert will guest star in a two-episode arc in the upcoming season, which is slated to premiere in 2025. Her character, Georgie McGill, will share a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident,” as per the press release shared by People.

Melissa’s upcoming cameo has a special connection to the TV series ‘Little House on the Prairie’.

MUST READ | Jenna Ortega Recalls How She Had To KISS Cameron Boyce During Audition But Could Not: I Was Uncomfortable

According to Kelly Garrett, vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, the show “‘When Calls the Heart’ shares similarities with ‘Little House on the Prairie’.

Both shows have “charming and compelling stories of hope, human connection and frontier survival,” she said.

“It was only fitting that the first people to hear this special news were the Hearties devoted fans who have celebrated the show year after year and made it such a success,” Garrett continued.

Gilbert recently opened up about the impact that Michael Landon, who died in 1991 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer had on the Little House on the Prairie set. “Michael was the quarterback, right? So he set the tone of what we were doing,” said Gilbert, reported People.

ALSO READ | It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Melissa Gilbert Melissa Gilbert When Calls The Heart When Calls The Heart Season 12

Also Read

NewsX in Kashmir: Women Voters Surpass Men, So What Do They Want?

NewsX in Kashmir: Women Voters Surpass Men, So What Do They Want?

2024 ON, Asteroid The Size Of Two Cricket Grounds, Safely Passes Earth

2024 ON, Asteroid The Size Of Two Cricket Grounds, Safely Passes Earth

PM Modi To Inaugurate Major Development Projects And Join Investor’s Meet In Gujarat Tomorrow

PM Modi To Inaugurate Major Development Projects And Join Investor’s Meet In Gujarat Tomorrow

International Conclave On Good Governance 2024 In London: Strengthening India-UK Ties

International Conclave On Good Governance 2024 In London: Strengthening India-UK Ties

Schulze’s Gujarat Visit Highlights Growing Indo-German Partnership In Renewable Energy

Schulze’s Gujarat Visit Highlights Growing Indo-German Partnership In Renewable Energy

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox