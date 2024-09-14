Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

On Saturday (September 14), KVN Productions, the banner behind Thalapathy 69, announced that it will be directed by H Vinoth.  

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Vijay will soon be beginning work on ‘Thalapathy 69’, billed as his final film. On Saturday (September 14), KVN Productions, the banner behind the biggie, announced that it will be directed by H Vinoth. The filmmaker is best known for directing Theeran, Nerkonda Paarvai, and Valimai. He also wielded the microphone for ‘Thunivu’.

Vijay Teams Up With H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Thalapathy Vijay is set to call time on his film career to concentrate on politics. He, however, will be doing one last film before taking the decision. The said film will be produced by KVN Productions. On Saturday (September 14), the makers announced that it will be directed by H Vinoth with Anirudh serving as the music director.

MUST READ | Nandamuri Balakrishna Donates Rs 50 lakh For Flood Relief Operations In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

“We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial 🔥Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay ♥️The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025,” read the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

Vinoth’s films are known to feature a strong social message. Nekonda Paarvai, for example, dealt with the importance of consent. Going by his body of work, one can expect Thalapathy 69 to feature a strong message as well. The film is slated to hit screens in multiple languages in 2025.

Busy Time For Vijay

This announcement comes at a time when Vijay is in the limelight because of ‘GOAT’, which hit screens on September 5. It is a science-fiction drama about time travel, featuring Vijay in two distinct roles. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work on the Jiiva-led ‘Raam’.

The ‘Whistle Podu’ song clicked with fans due to its catchy beats and it has special significance for Chennai Super Kings loyalists. ‘GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and marks his first collaboration with Vijay. The director is best known for directing the Ajith Kumar-led ‘Mankatha’, which enjoys a cult fan following.

ALSO READ | Will Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Here’s What We Know

Filed under

Thalapathy 69 Thalapathy Vijay Thalapathy Vijay News

Also Read

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Ozempic-Style Weight Loss Product But How SAFE Is It?

Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Ozempic-Style Weight Loss Product But How SAFE Is It?

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox