On Saturday (September 14), KVN Productions, the banner behind Thalapathy 69, announced that it will be directed by H Vinoth.

Vijay will soon be beginning work on ‘Thalapathy 69’, billed as his final film. On Saturday (September 14), KVN Productions, the banner behind the biggie, announced that it will be directed by H Vinoth. The filmmaker is best known for directing Theeran, Nerkonda Paarvai, and Valimai. He also wielded the microphone for ‘Thunivu’.

Vijay Teams Up With H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Thalapathy Vijay is set to call time on his film career to concentrate on politics. He, however, will be doing one last film before taking the decision. The said film will be produced by KVN Productions. On Saturday (September 14), the makers announced that it will be directed by H Vinoth with Anirudh serving as the music director.

“We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial 🔥Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay ♥️The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025,” read the post.

Vinoth’s films are known to feature a strong social message. Nekonda Paarvai, for example, dealt with the importance of consent. Going by his body of work, one can expect Thalapathy 69 to feature a strong message as well. The film is slated to hit screens in multiple languages in 2025.

Busy Time For Vijay

This announcement comes at a time when Vijay is in the limelight because of ‘GOAT’, which hit screens on September 5. It is a science-fiction drama about time travel, featuring Vijay in two distinct roles. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work on the Jiiva-led ‘Raam’.

The ‘Whistle Podu’ song clicked with fans due to its catchy beats and it has special significance for Chennai Super Kings loyalists. ‘GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and marks his first collaboration with Vijay. The director is best known for directing the Ajith Kumar-led ‘Mankatha’, which enjoys a cult fan following.