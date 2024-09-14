Will Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Here’s What We Know

There are also rumors that Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot for the MCU, meaning it could be the last appearance for many actors in their current roles. This makes it even more significant for Marvel to bring back fan favorites like Jackman and Maguire for Phase 6.

A fan-made poster for Avengers: Secret Wars pays tribute to the 2000s Marvel movie era by featuring Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) approaches the end of Phase 5, preparations for Phase 6, which will conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, are underway.

The MCU has already included cameos from non-Marvel Studios films, and more familiar faces may appear before the end of The Multiverse Saga.

Fans have high hopes for character crossovers in Avengers: Secret Wars, especially between MCU characters and those from earlier Marvel movies. One of the most anticipated pairings is Jackman’s Wolverine and Maguire’s Spider-Man, and a fan poster by AGT Design imagines Doctor Strange bringing them together.

Maguire returned as Spider-Man in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he starred alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the character. Jackman, after completing his role as Wolverine in 2017’s Logan, is also set to return, this time in the MCU through Deadpool & Wolverine, playing a new variant of Wolverine.

Will Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars?

As of now, there is no confirmation of Jackman or Maguire being cast in Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Marvel Studios is known for keeping deals with actors under wraps until closer to the film’s release.

Given the success of both Jackman’s and Maguire’s recent returns, it wouldn’t be surprising if Marvel has already approached them about appearing in Secret Wars. With The Multiverse Saga coming to a close, Marvel is likely aiming for an epic finale with many cameos, leading to the largest live-action Marvel crossover yet.

There are also rumors that Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot for the MCU, meaning it could be the last appearance for many actors in their current roles. This makes it even more significant for Marvel to bring back fan favorites like Jackman and Maguire for Phase 6.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday, expected to introduce Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, is set to begin filming in 2025.

It is not yet confirmed whether the film will be shot back-to-back with Secret Wars, but since both are directed by the Russo brothers, filming them close together would make sense. Fans are hopeful that more details about Avengers: Secret Wars will emerge as 2024 draws to a close.