Tuesday, December 3, 2024
While Abhishek-Aishwarya Are Trying To Mend Things, A New CRYPTIC Tweet By Amitabh Bachchan Has Fueled Divorce Rumours

This tweet gained traction shortly after Aishwarya Rai appeared at an event where she was introduced solely by her first name, "Aishwarya Rai," omitting the "Bachchan" surname. This omission has further fueled speculation about a rift within the family.

The Bachchan family has once again found itself in the spotlight amid persistent rumors about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s alleged marital issues. Married since 2007, the couple has often been the subject of speculation regarding their relationship.

Despite the ongoing chatter, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has addressed the rumors, leaving fans and media outlets to speculate further.

A recent cryptic tweet by Amitabh Bachchan has added fuel to the fire, sparking intense discussions online.

On December 2, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan posted a single-word tweet, “Chup” (which translates to “Silence”), accompanied by an angry emoji. The timing of the tweet has led many to believe it was aimed at addressing the rumours about his son and daughter-in-law’s alleged separation.

The rumors intensified when Aishwarya attended an event in Dubai, where she was introduced as “Aishwarya Rai,” with no mention of the Bachchan surname. This incident was followed by another viral moment at the SIIMA Awards, where filmmaker Kabir Khan referred to her simply as “Aishwarya,” again leaving out “Bachchan.”

These events have led many to question whether the actress is distancing herself from the Bachchan family.

Prior to this, Amitabh Bachchan had addressed similar rumors in a blog post on November 21, 2024. He criticized the spread of baseless speculation and emphasized the importance of privacy for his family.

The veteran actor expressed frustration over how unverified claims often sow seeds of doubt in people’s minds, calling for restraint from those spreading such narratives.

His recent tweet appears to reinforce his stance, calling for an end to the relentless gossip surrounding his family’s private matters.

