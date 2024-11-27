Ilona Maher has been turning heads across the globe, captivating sports fans, social media users, and television audiences alike. The Olympian-turned-pop-culture phenomenon has transformed her journey from the rugby pitch to the ballroom into a story of perseverance, humor, and inspiration.

As she steps into the semifinals of Dancing With the Stars alongside her partner Alan Bersten, Maher continues to break barriers while embracing her unique blend of athleticism and charisma. Here’s a closer look at the athlete’s incredible journey and rise to stardom.

Who Is Ilona Maher?

Born and raised in Vermont, Ilona Delsing Rosa Maher, 28, began her rugby career at 17, playing for the South Burlington School Rugby Football Club. Her talent quickly caught the attention of college recruiters, leading her to play for Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. During her time there, she achieved significant milestones, including three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) championship wins, the MA Sorensen Award, and recognition as the Most Outstanding Player at the NIRA Championships.

After graduating in 2018 with a nursing degree, Maher pursued further studies, earning an MBA from DeVry University in 2022. Her professional rugby career kicked off when she joined the U.S. national rugby sevens team, debuting at a Women’s SVNS tournament in Paris in 2018. She represented Team USA in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she helped secure a bronze medal for her team.

Social Media Stardom

While Maher’s athletic accomplishments are remarkable, her ability to connect with fans through social media has elevated her to a new level of fame. During the Tokyo Olympics, her humorous and relatable posts began gaining traction. By the 2024 Paris Olympics, she had become a full-blown social media star.

Maher’s TikTok account, where she shares memes, trends, and candid responses to body shaming, boasts over 3.1 million followers. A particularly viral post saw her addressing a comment about her BMI, where she humorously but firmly tackled the topic of body positivity.

“I do have a BMI of 30, I am considered overweight,” she said in the video, which garnered 8.4 million views. “But alas, I’m going to the Olympics and you’re not.”

Her unapologetic attitude has inspired countless fans, especially women in sports. Beyond TikTok, Maher has become an Instagram favorite with over 4.3 million followers, regularly sharing snapshots of her life, workouts, and advocacy for body positivity.

A “Dancing With the Stars” Standout

Maher’s leap into the world of Dancing With the Stars has been nothing short of extraordinary. Teaming up with professional dancer Alan Bersten, she has captivated audiences with her strength, grace, and playful personality.

The duo’s routines often showcase Maher’s athletic prowess, flipping traditional gender roles in dance by incorporating lifts where she serves as the base. From twirling Bersten over her shoulder to performing acrobatics in high heels, Maher’s performances have redefined ballroom dynamics.

One standout routine came during Disney Night, where Maher embodied Luisa Madrigal from Encanto. Dancing to “Surface Pressure,” she brought the character’s strength and beauty to life, earning praise from fans who felt inspired by her representation of strong yet feminine women.

Another highlight was a Halloween-themed Tango that featured steamy choreography, sparking fans’ imaginations and leading to a frenzy of online speculation about her chemistry with Bersten. Despite the rumors, Maher assures viewers that their bond is strictly platonic. “We’re besties and teammates,” she clarified.

Advocating for Women and Breaking Stereotypes

Throughout her time on Dancing With the Stars, Maher has continued to use her platform to champion women in sports and challenge societal norms. Her dazzling costumes highlight both her athletic build and her femininity, offering a powerful message about embracing one’s authentic self.

“Ilona Maher is doing it right for every little girl who just wanted to be strong AND beautiful,” one fan commented after her Disney Night performance.

What’s Next for Ilona Maher?

With the semifinals approaching, Maher and Bersten remain strong contenders for the mirrorball trophy. Their innovative routines, coupled with Maher’s growing fanbase, have made them favorites among viewers.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+ and are available for streaming on Hulu. As Maher continues her journey, one thing is certain: whether she’s on the rugby field, in the ballroom, or online, she’s a force to be reckoned with.