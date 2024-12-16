Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Nikhil Maliyakkal emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on Sunday, December 16. Host Nagarjuna revealed Nikhil as the winner, with Nikhil defeating fellow finalist Gautham Krishna in a tense final contest to claim the Bigg Boss trophy. The grand finale was made even more special with the appearance of Powerstar Ram Charan […]

Nikhil Maliyakkal emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on Sunday, December 16. Host Nagarjuna revealed Nikhil as the winner, with Nikhil defeating fellow finalist Gautham Krishna in a tense final contest to claim the Bigg Boss trophy.

The grand finale was made even more special with the appearance of Powerstar Ram Charan Teja, who added to the excitement of the event.

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal?

According to voting trends, Nikhil was the clear favorite among the audience, and he was expected to triumph over the other 15 contestants in the house. The finale had an element of suspense, but Nikhil’s victory was well-received by viewers.

During the announcement, Nagarjuna, Gautham, and Ram Charan allowed Nikhil to fully savor his win, giving him time to take in the moment.

After his victory, Nikhil expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you to everyone. It has been a wonderful journey with all of you. There have been many memories—smiles, laughter, tears, and fights. You have all supported me, directly or indirectly. I’ve learned so much, and I’ll carry those lessons with me. Thank you to the audience for bringing me here and showing that I am one of you, not an outsider.”

The finale also featured a touching video showcasing Nagarjuna’s journey as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Nikhil Maliyakkal: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner Earnings

Nikhil made history with his victory in Bigg Boss Telugu 8, securing the highest prize money ever in the show’s history—₹55 lakhs. As a non-Telugu actor, he faced criticism and was often referred to as part of the ‘Kannada batch.’

His relationship with Yashmi also led to questions about his character, with housemates accusing him of exploiting women.

Despite these allegations, Nikhil kept his composure, refraining from reacting impulsively. He handled the situation with maturity, demonstrating gentlemanly behavior, which ultimately helped him win Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

In addition to the ₹55 lakhs prize money, Nikhil also earned ₹33 lakhs from his weekly remuneration of ₹2.25 lakhs, bringing his total earnings from the show to ₹88 lakhs. He was also awarded a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, making his total earnings from the show close to ₹1 crore.

Grateful for the experience, Nikhil acknowledged the lessons he learned from both his supporters and critics. He received the trophy from Ram Charan, and the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 concluded with a more subdued celebration.