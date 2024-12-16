Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Nikhil Maliyakkal emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on Sunday, December 16. Host Nagarjuna revealed Nikhil as the winner, with Nikhil defeating fellow finalist Gautham Krishna in a tense final contest to claim the Bigg Boss trophy. The grand finale was made even more special with the appearance of Powerstar Ram Charan […]

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Nikhil Maliyakkal emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on Sunday, December 16. Host Nagarjuna revealed Nikhil as the winner, with Nikhil defeating fellow finalist Gautham Krishna in a tense final contest to claim the Bigg Boss trophy.

The grand finale was made even more special with the appearance of Powerstar Ram Charan Teja, who added to the excitement of the event.

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal?

According to voting trends, Nikhil was the clear favorite among the audience, and he was expected to triumph over the other 15 contestants in the house. The finale had an element of suspense, but Nikhil’s victory was well-received by viewers.

During the announcement, Nagarjuna, Gautham, and Ram Charan allowed Nikhil to fully savor his win, giving him time to take in the moment.

After his victory, Nikhil expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you to everyone. It has been a wonderful journey with all of you. There have been many memories—smiles, laughter, tears, and fights. You have all supported me, directly or indirectly. I’ve learned so much, and I’ll carry those lessons with me. Thank you to the audience for bringing me here and showing that I am one of you, not an outsider.”

The finale also featured a touching video showcasing Nagarjuna’s journey as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Nikhil Maliyakkal: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner Earnings

Nikhil made history with his victory in Bigg Boss Telugu 8, securing the highest prize money ever in the show’s history—₹55 lakhs. As a non-Telugu actor, he faced criticism and was often referred to as part of the ‘Kannada batch.’

His relationship with Yashmi also led to questions about his character, with housemates accusing him of exploiting women.

Despite these allegations, Nikhil kept his composure, refraining from reacting impulsively. He handled the situation with maturity, demonstrating gentlemanly behavior, which ultimately helped him win Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

In addition to the ₹55 lakhs prize money, Nikhil also earned ₹33 lakhs from his weekly remuneration of ₹2.25 lakhs, bringing his total earnings from the show to ₹88 lakhs. He was also awarded a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, making his total earnings from the show close to ₹1 crore.

Grateful for the experience, Nikhil acknowledged the lessons he learned from both his supporters and critics. He received the trophy from Ram Charan, and the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 concluded with a more subdued celebration.

ALSO READ: What Was Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth? The Grammy-Winning Musician Got Only Rs. 5 For His First Performance

Filed under

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Nikhil Maliyakkal Nikhil Maliyakkal prize money Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight...

SC Directs Petitioners Against ‘Dharam Sansad’ In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

SC Directs Petitioners Against ‘Dharam Sansad’ In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Ira Bindra As Group President For HR & Talent

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Ira Bindra As Group President For HR & Talent

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

By Amending Constitution Nehru Restricted Freedom Of Speech, Says FM Sitharaman

By Amending Constitution Nehru Restricted Freedom Of Speech, Says FM Sitharaman

Entertainment

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraja Denied Entry Into Sanctum Sanctorum of Srivilliputhur Temple- WATCH VIDEO!

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraja Denied Entry Into Sanctum Sanctorum of Srivilliputhur Temple- WATCH VIDEO!

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox