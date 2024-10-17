Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Who is Nikita Porwal? Meet the Inspiring New Face of Femina Miss India 2024

Nikita was crowned by last year’s Miss India, Nandini Gupta, while actress Neha Dhupia bestowed her with the prestigious sash.

Who is Nikita Porwal? Meet the Inspiring New Face of Femina Miss India 2024

The 60th edition of Femina Miss India, held at Famous Studios in Mumbai on October 16, 2024, saw Madhya Pradesh’s Nikita Porwal emerge as the crowned queen. The 18-year-old actor, originally from Ujjain, has already left her mark on the world with her journey in theater, storytelling, and advocacy. As she prepares to represent India at Miss World, here’s everything you need to know about this inspiring young woman.

Nikita Porwal’s Journey to the Crown

Nikita, who started her career as a TV anchor and was recently seen on the big screen, has captured audiences with her passion for storytelling. In her home city of Ujjain, known for its spiritual and cultural legacy, Nikita’s critical mindset and curiosity took root early on. An avid actor, she has performed in over 60 plays and even authored a 250-page theatrical piece titled Krishna Leela.

Having completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, she later moved to Gujarat to pursue higher education at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Her diverse interests in cinematography and theater have given her a unique perspective, and she aspires to work with Bollywood’s finest, dreaming of a role in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

A Night to Remember: Nikita’s Winning Moment

Nikita was crowned by last year’s Miss India, Nandini Gupta, while actress Neha Dhupia bestowed her with the prestigious sash.

She dazzled the crowd in a nude-toned champagne gown by Portia and Scarlett, encrusted with Swarovski crystals. The sleeveless, thigh-high slit design was the perfect combination of elegance and glamor. Adding a final touch, Nikita wore silver open-toe heels and diamond drop earrings, leaving everyone in awe.

Beyond the Crown: Nikita’s Mission and Values

But there’s more to Nikita than beauty. An animal lover and advocate for kindness, she aims to use her platform to promote compassion for all beings. During the Q&A session, she emphasized the importance of balancing beauty with intellect, stating, “I aim to celebrate my Indian heritage while embracing modernity.” When asked who has most influenced her, she responded confidently, “I am the most influential person in my life.”

What’s Next for Nikita Porwal?

As Femina Miss India World 2024, Nikita will soon prepare to compete on the global stage at Miss World. Inspired by icons like Aishwarya Rai, she is committed to making her mark, but first, she’s planning a simple celebration—pizza with friends.

Meet the Runner-Ups: Rekha Pandey and Aayushi Dholakia

Rekha Pandey from the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Aayushi Dholakia from Gujarat took home the first and second runner-up titles, respectively. Rekha, a Mumbai-based Film and Mass Communication graduate, was inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s journey and hopes to encourage rural women through her platform. Aayushi, a passionate advocate for fitness and wellness, aspires to inspire young women with her resilience and dedication.

