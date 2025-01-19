A staunch Trump supporter, Barr has remained politically active over the years. Trump himself congratulated her on the high ratings for the Roseanne reboot premiere.

Roseanne Barr is proudly showcasing her support for President-elect Donald Trump in a new rap video.

The 72-year-old actress appears in Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald’s track, “Daddy’s Home,” sporting blonde braids and a gold “Roseanne” belly chain. In the video, she flips off the camera and dances to show her backing for Trump.

Barr takes a shot at anti-Trump rapper Eminem in the lyrics, proclaiming, “Screw Eminem, I’m Roseanne,” and reflects on the backlash she faced after her 2018 tweets about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama.

Roseanne is rapping and wearing dreadlocks and shaking her booty in this hilarious new song called “Daddy‘s home“.🤣 LINK IN COMMENTS pic.twitter.com/Wx0LNt4hQS — Freedom Force (@MelissaRedpill) January 18, 2025

“They tried to cancel me and say that I’m a racist / Got a mean hook, they can’t get me with that jam / Tryna take away my right to go insane then / Well listen up, ‘cause this Granny’s going bad,” she raps.

Following her controversial tweets, Barr apologized, attributing the incident to “Ambien tweeting.” However, the backlash led to ABC canceling the reboot of her show, Roseanne, within hours. Barr later blamed a variety of factors, including alleged anti-Semitism, co-star Sara Gilbert, and even former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Despite the controversy, ABC launched The Conners, a spinoff of Roseanne without Barr, which successfully ran for six seasons.

Who Is Roseanne Barr?

Roseanne Barr is an American actress, comedian, writer, and producer, best known for her groundbreaking sitcom Roseanne, which debuted in 1988. Her sharp wit and unique comedic style earned her widespread recognition and multiple accolades, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as Roseanne Conner, a working-class mother navigating life with her family.

Early Life and Career

Born on November 3, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Barr grew up in a Jewish family. She began her career in stand-up comedy in the 1980s, quickly gaining attention for her “domestic goddess” persona, which humorously highlighted the realities of everyday family life. This success paved the way for her hit TV series Roseanne, which became a cultural phenomenon for its honest portrayal of working-class America.

Controversies

Barr’s career has been marked by both success and controversy. In 2018, she faced significant backlash for a tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama, which many deemed racist. Although Barr apologized, the fallout led to ABC canceling the Roseanne reboot, which had recently premiered to high ratings. The network later launched a spinoff, The Conners, without her involvement.

Political Involvement

A vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Barr has frequently expressed her political views, attending Republican events and making headlines for her outspoken commentary. She even briefly ran for president as a Green Party candidate in 2012 before switching to the Peace and Freedom Party.

A staunch Trump supporter, Barr has remained politically active over the years. Trump himself congratulated her on the high ratings for the Roseanne reboot premiere. She has also participated in Republican events and shared the stage with notable figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Health and Human Services Secretary nominee.

During one event, Kennedy admitted to staging a scene in Central Park involving a dead cub to make it appear a bicyclist had hit the animal. While controversial, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation noted that the statute of limitations for the act had expired, so no charges could be filed.

Legacy and Personal Life

Despite her controversies, Barr’s impact on television remains significant. Roseanne broke new ground for its realistic depiction of family struggles, paving the way for future sitcoms to tackle similar themes. Off-screen, she has been involved in various ventures, including writing books and producing projects.

Barr has five children and has been married three times. In recent years, she has continued to perform stand-up comedy and remains a polarizing figure in American pop culture.

ALSO READ: Who Is Henry Cavil’s Girlfriend? Superman Star Welcomes First Baby With Natalie Viscuso- See Pics!