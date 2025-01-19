In 2022, the couple collaborated on the Warhead 40,000 franchise, which is still in development. Henry is set to star in and produce the series, which will likely begin as a TV adaptation.

Exciting news for Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso! The Man of Steel actor, 41, and his longtime partner have welcomed their first child.

Although the couple has not revealed the baby’s name, gender, or exact birthdate, photographs published on January 18 show the duo strolling in Australia with a baby stroller. Cavill is currently in the country filming the upcoming live-action Voltron movie but is fully embracing his new role as a parent. Adding to the buzz, fans noticed a sparkling ring on Natalie’s finger during the outing, fueling engagement rumors.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso in Australia with their newborn baby 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/WumfrQGKjl — Henry Cavill Updates (@updatesofHC) January 18, 2025

Henry Cavill’s Journey to Parenthood

Cavill first shared the couple’s pregnancy news in April 2024 at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. “Natalie and I are incredibly excited,” he told Access Hollywood.

Later, he posted a heartfelt Father’s Day message on Instagram, where he teased his future parenting adventures. Sharing a selfie taken in a nursery, he humorously noted, “Turns out I’ll be joining the ranks of dads soon! Any advice? And no worries—there won’t be pillows in the crib, just tools for building Warhammer miniatures.”

Henry and Natalie went public with their relationship in April 2021. Their Instagram debut featured the couple playing chess, with Natalie joking that she had been teaching Henry the game—though she hinted he might have let her win.

Who Is Natalie Viscuso?

Natalie is a Hollywood insider, currently serving as vice president at Vertigo Entertainment. However, her connection to the entertainment industry isn’t new. Fans of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 might remember her from an episode back in 2005.

In 2022, the couple collaborated on the Warhead 40,000 franchise, which is still in development. Henry is set to star in and produce the series, which will likely begin as a TV adaptation.

With a new baby and rumors of an engagement, 2025 promises to be a remarkable year for the couple.