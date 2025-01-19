Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Henry Cavil’s Girlfriend? Superman Star Welcomes First Baby With Natalie Viscuso- See Pics!

In 2022, the couple collaborated on the Warhead 40,000 franchise, which is still in development. Henry is set to star in and produce the series, which will likely begin as a TV adaptation.

Who Is Henry Cavil’s Girlfriend? Superman Star Welcomes First Baby With Natalie Viscuso- See Pics!

Exciting news for Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso! The Man of Steel actor, 41, and his longtime partner have welcomed their first child.

Although the couple has not revealed the baby’s name, gender, or exact birthdate, photographs published on January 18 show the duo strolling in Australia with a baby stroller. Cavill is currently in the country filming the upcoming live-action Voltron movie but is fully embracing his new role as a parent. Adding to the buzz, fans noticed a sparkling ring on Natalie’s finger during the outing, fueling engagement rumors.

Henry Cavill’s Journey to Parenthood

Cavill first shared the couple’s pregnancy news in April 2024 at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. “Natalie and I are incredibly excited,” he told Access Hollywood.

Later, he posted a heartfelt Father’s Day message on Instagram, where he teased his future parenting adventures. Sharing a selfie taken in a nursery, he humorously noted, “Turns out I’ll be joining the ranks of dads soon! Any advice? And no worries—there won’t be pillows in the crib, just tools for building Warhammer miniatures.”

Henry and Natalie went public with their relationship in April 2021. Their Instagram debut featured the couple playing chess, with Natalie joking that she had been teaching Henry the game—though she hinted he might have let her win.

Who Is Natalie Viscuso?

Natalie is a Hollywood insider, currently serving as vice president at Vertigo Entertainment. However, her connection to the entertainment industry isn’t new. Fans of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 might remember her from an episode back in 2005.

In 2022, the couple collaborated on the Warhead 40,000 franchise, which is still in development. Henry is set to star in and produce the series, which will likely begin as a TV adaptation.

With a new baby and rumors of an engagement, 2025 promises to be a remarkable year for the couple.

ALSO READ: ‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

Filed under

henry cavill hollywood Natalie Viscuso

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Roseanne Barr? Pro-Trump Actress Disses Eminem In New Bizarre Video: They Tried To Cancel Me

Who Is Roseanne Barr? Pro-Trump Actress Disses Eminem In New Bizarre Video: They Tried To...

Mumbai Police Arrests Vijay Das – Know All About The Man Who Stabbed The Bollywood Actor

Mumbai Police Arrests Vijay Das – Know All About The Man Who Stabbed The Bollywood...

Is Donald Trump Granting 90-Day Extension For TikTok Ban?

Is Donald Trump Granting 90-Day Extension For TikTok Ban?

Trump And Family Touch Down In DC For Historic Inauguration | Watch

Trump And Family Touch Down In DC For Historic Inauguration | Watch

Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Charms Mumbai Crowd In Hindi, Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ | Watch

Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Charms Mumbai Crowd In Hindi, Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ |...

Entertainment

Who Is Roseanne Barr? Pro-Trump Actress Disses Eminem In New Bizarre Video: They Tried To Cancel Me

Who Is Roseanne Barr? Pro-Trump Actress Disses Eminem In New Bizarre Video: They Tried To

Mumbai Police Arrests Vijay Das – Know All About The Man Who Stabbed The Bollywood Actor

Mumbai Police Arrests Vijay Das – Know All About The Man Who Stabbed The Bollywood

Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Charms Mumbai Crowd In Hindi, Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ | Watch

Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Charms Mumbai Crowd In Hindi, Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ |

‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox