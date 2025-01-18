‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have shared an extraordinary bond for over three decades. Starting as collaborators on some of Bollywood’s most iconic songs, their professional relationship evolved into a deep friendship. Farah choreographed Shah Rukh’s hit numbers before transitioning into filmmaking, with Shah Rukh supporting her debut as a director in Main Hoon Na. Their subsequent collaborations on Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year were equally successful. While Farah hasn’t directed a movie in more than a decade, she recently expressed her desire to return to filmmaking—and perhaps receive another lavish gift from Shah Rukh in the process.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Tradition of Lavish Gifts

Farah revealed in a candid conversation on Archana Puran Singh’s vlog that Shah Rukh has a unique way of showing appreciation. “Shah Rukh gifts me cars after every film,” she shared, calling it the “most expensive gift” she’s ever received from a star. Archana jokingly suggested Farah should make another film soon, to which Farah replied, “Yes, I want to. It’s been a while, and I want a new car also.”

Shah Rukh has kept up this tradition over the years. After Main Hoon Na, he gifted Farah a Hyundai Terracan. For Om Shanti Om, she received a Mercedes, and following the success of Happy New Year in 2014, Shah Rukh presented her with a Mercedes SUV.

A Friendship Beyond Work Between Shah Rukh Khan And Farah Khan

Farah and Shah Rukh’s relationship extends far beyond the professional realm. Farah has often spoken about the emotional support Shah Rukh has offered her during difficult times. She once recalled a particularly challenging period when she was struggling to conceive.

“One day, in the middle of the day, I got a call from the doctor, and she said it’s not happened this time. We were shooting a comic scene, and Shah Rukh knew something was wrong because I was going to cry. So, he called for a break and took me into his van, where I’ve sobbed for one hour,” Farah shared in an interview with Nova IVF Fertility’s YouTube channel.

When Farah eventually became a mother to triplets, Shah Rukh celebrated her happiness in his own special way. He gifted her a luxurious pram from Harrods, showing his thoughtfulness and care.

Shah Rukh Khan And Farah Khan’s Partnership

Despite her hiatus from directing, Farah remains eager to step back into the director’s chair. While no announcements have been made, her enthusiasm for filmmaking and her dynamic partnership with Shah Rukh have left fans hopeful.

Farah’s potential return to direction is likely to rekindle the magic she and Shah Rukh have brought to the big screen multiple times. And if history is any indication, it might also add another luxury car to her garage.