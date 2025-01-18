Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

After a long wait and multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated directorial debut, Emergency, finally hit theatres on Friday, January 17, 2025. Despite facing challenges leading up to its release, the film opened with a net collection of ₹2.35 crore on its first day in India, according to Sacnilk.

This performance marks a significant milestone for Ranaut, as Emergency becomes her best opening film in five years, highlighting a promising start despite the modest numbers.

‘Emergency:’ Opening Day Performance

On its debut, Emergency garnered ₹2.90 crore globally, showcasing its appeal beyond the Indian market. The film’s Hindi-language occupancy rate stood at an average of 19.26%, with viewership increasing significantly during later shows:

Morning shows: 5.98% occupancy

Afternoon shows: 13.95% occupancy

Evening shows: 20.86% occupancy

Night shows: 36.25% occupancy

This upward trend indicates growing interest in the film, with night shows showing a particularly strong turnout.

About ‘Emergency’: A Dive into Political History

Emergency explores one of India’s most turbulent political periods, the Emergency of 1975, through the lens of key historical figures. Kangana Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, leading the narrative with her trademark intensity.

The film’s ensemble cast includes:

Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan

as Jayaprakash Narayan Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee

as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Mahima Chaudhary in a pivotal role

in a pivotal role Adhir Bhat as Feroze Gandhi

as Feroze Gandhi Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi

Ranaut’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi has been praised for its depth, with the film delving into the personal and political challenges she faced during the Emergency.

A Promising Start for Kangana’s Biggest Opening in Five Years

For Kangana Ranaut, Emergency marks a comeback of sorts, with its opening day collection surpassing her previous films in the post-pandemic era. The ₹2.35 crore net earnings in India signal a strong start, especially given the film’s genre and its focus on political history, which often appeals to niche audiences.

The delayed release might have impacted the initial turnout, but the late-night surge in attendance hints at positive word-of-mouth, which could boost collections in the coming days.

Challenges and Expectations from ‘Emergency’

The journey to bring Emergency to the big screen was far from smooth. Production delays and the complexity of its subject matter added to the challenges faced by Kangana Ranaut in her directorial debut. However, the film’s steady opening suggests that audiences are beginning to embrace her bold storytelling approach.

What Lies Ahead for ‘Emergency’?

While the opening day numbers are modest, the upward trend in audience turnout during evening and night shows offers hope for a strong weekend performance. With positive word-of-mouth and a unique historical narrative, Emergency has the potential to carve its place at the box office.

As Kangana Ranaut’s most ambitious project to date, the film has set the stage for an intriguing box-office journey. Whether it can sustain its momentum in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but Emergency is already making waves as a landmark project for its director and lead star.