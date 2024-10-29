Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Sam Pounds? Musician Who Collaborated With Liam Payne Before His Death

Sam Pounds is a producer known for his collaborations with prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Jaime Foxx and Wiz Khalifa.

Who Is Sam Pounds? Musician Who Collaborated With Liam Payne Before His Death

Sam Pounds, Sam Pounds music, Sam Pounds song, Liam Payne death, Liam Payne last song,

Sam Pounds is a producer known for his collaborations with prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Jaime Foxx and Wiz Khalifa.

He has taken on the role of releasing the first posthumous single from his late friend and collaborator, Liam Payne, titled *Do No Wrong*, following Liam’s tragic passing on October 16, 2024.

Early Music Journey

Sam’s passion for music began in childhood, influenced by the songs he heard in church. Before attending Barton College in North Carolina, he joined a Gospel choir as a teenager, where he showcased his skills on both drums and keyboard.

After completing his studies, he relocated to Los Angeles to dedicate himself to music full-time. He arrived in the city in 2019 and took the stage at the Black Rabbit Rose Magic Theatre. His performances at Drake’s club, Delilah, caught the attention of several major Hollywood stars, including Madonna and Wiz Khalifa.

In addition, Sam collaborated with Jamie Foxx on the film Back In Action, during which the movie star facilitated an introduction for him with executives at Virgin Music.

Sam released his debut album, Don’t Forget Where You Came From, in 2023, which helped him reach a new audience.

Sam Pounds on Liam’s Untimely Passing

Liam Payne gained fame as a member of One Direction after participating in X Factor, with the group achieving chart-topping success with hits like Night Changes, What Makes You Beautiful, and Best Song Ever. Tragically, Liam passed away on October 16, 2024, after a fall from a balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Following the news of his death, Liam’s former bandmates shared heartfelt tributes on their social media accounts. Sam also expressed his sorrow, remembering Liam as a joyful, humorous, and talented individual who was a brother, father, and friend. Although they shared a close friendship, they had kept it largely private.

A Song for Healing

Sam and Liam had collaborated on a track titled Do No Wrong shortly before the singer’s untimely death. This new song is set to be released on November 1, 2024, and Sam has indicated that a live mix and an a cappella version will also be made available.

He expressed his hope that the song would “eclipse the negative echoes” surrounding Liam’s passing and provide comfort to listeners. On Instagram, he shared his wishes that the song would be a blessing to the world, just as Liam had always envisioned. He also expressed a desire for angels to provide comfort to everyone as they listen and that the song would be a source of solace for Ruth, Bear, and the entire family.

Read More: Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Filed under

Liam Payne death Liam Payne last song sam pounds Sam Pounds music Sam Pounds song
Advertisement

Also Read

Harris vs. Trump 2024 Polls: Who Leads In the Latest Surveys?

Harris vs. Trump 2024 Polls: Who Leads In the Latest Surveys?

EC Dismisses Congress Claims About Haryana Elections As ‘Frivolous And Baseless’

EC Dismisses Congress Claims About Haryana Elections As ‘Frivolous And Baseless’

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid Concert Speech

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid...

George W. Bush’s Daughter Barbara To Campaign For Kamala Harris

George W. Bush’s Daughter Barbara To Campaign For Kamala Harris

Wayanad: ‘I’ve Been A Housewife For Last 30 Years And I Have A Strong Voice…’, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: ‘I’ve Been A Housewife For Last 30 Years And I Have A Strong Voice…’,...

Entertainment

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid Concert Speech

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid

Liam Payne Once Overdosed And Had To Be Revived Before His DEATH At 31- Here’s What Happened!

Liam Payne Once Overdosed And Had To Be Revived Before His DEATH At 31- Here’s

What Is The Name Of Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Song And When Is It Releasing?

What Is The Name Of Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Song And When Is It Releasing?

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore For Monkey Welfare In Ayodhya: A Diwali Tribute

Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore For Monkey Welfare In Ayodhya: A Diwali Tribute

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox