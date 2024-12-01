Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

Authorities have registered a case and sent her body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The reasons behind the actress's tragic death remain unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine further details.

Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna was found deceased in her apartment, with police reporting the cause as an alleged suicide by hanging. The incident occurred at her residence in Kondapur, located within the Gachibowli police station jurisdiction.

Authorities have registered a case and sent her body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The reasons behind the actress’s tragic death remain unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine further details.

Shobitha was well-known for her roles in several acclaimed Kannada films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She also gained recognition for her performances in television serials such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, and Krishna Rukmini.

More updates regarding the circumstances of her death are expected as investigations continue.