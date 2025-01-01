Why Are Social Media Users Unfollowing Vexbolts On TikTok?

A viral TikTok event is sweeping the platform, with millions of users participating in a mass unfollowing of content creator Vexbolts as 2025 begins. This unprecedented online mobilization showcases the powerful influence of social media campaigns in the creator economy.

A massive TikTok unfollowing event is unfolding, with users rallying behind the idea to “leave Vexbolts in 2024.” The phenomenon demonstrates the immense power of online audience mobilization and has led to a surge in followers flocking to the Vexbolts account, only to unfollow him as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The Surge in Followers

In a unique twist, around seven million new followers have joined the account, all part of a coordinated effort to unfollow the 19-year-old content creator as 2025 begins. Although the official event is set to begin at midnight on the East Coast of the United States, millions have already participated. As the New Year arrived across different time zones, approximately two million users had already unfollowed Vexbolts.

Vexbolts rose to fame with a viral clip from the popular game Fortnite, where he famously declared, “let him cook!” His catchphrase quickly became iconic, helping him gain a significant following on social media platforms. Since joining TikTok in 2021, Vexbolts has continued to produce viral content, amassing approximately 1.5 million followers. However, this past week, his follower count saw an unprecedented increase as the “leave him in 2024” campaign gained traction.

Vexbolts Unfollowing: Is This Is A PR Stunt?

So, is this mass unfollowing event just another PR stunt? The answer is yes. In the ever-growing creator economy, reach and engagement are vital to success. This campaign cleverly uses both of these elements to elevate Vexbolts from a viral sensation to a major online figure, drawing attention from massive brands, companies, and even sports organizations.

The viral nature of Vexbolts’ content has made him an attractive figure for advertisers, particularly those targeting younger audiences. Recently, prominent online figure MrBeast appeared in some of Vexbolts’ videos, conveniently showcasing his own snack products to the millions of viewers engaging with the content.

Vexbolts And The Mass Unfollowing

For advertisers, capturing the attention of a captive, highly engaged audience is a dream come true. Regardless of whether Vexbolts loses most or all of his followers, the real takeaway from this mass unfollowing event is the immense potential that online activations hold. Companies and advertisers looking to target younger demographics would be wise to pay close attention as we enter the new year.

