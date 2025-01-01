Red Rocks Named Most Popular Outdoor Venue In the U.S: Check The Billboard Ranking List

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has once again earned a prestigious spot in Billboard Magazine’s rankings, securing the second-best attended venue in the U.S. and fourth-best globally. The venue's impressive performance in 2024 continues to showcase its global appeal and status as a premier destination for live music.

Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre has earned a prestigious ranking as the second-best attended venue in the United States and the fourth-best globally, according to Billboard Magazine’s latest report released on Monday. This marks a repeat of its 2023 ranking, with Red Rocks continuing to trail behind Madison Square Garden in New York City domestically, and the O2 Arena in London and Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City internationally.

Impressive Attendance Numbers

Billboard Magazine’s report reflects Red Rocks’ strong performance in 2024, with approximately 1.6 million attendees. The venue is expected to report a final tally of 1.69 million ticket holders by the end of the season in November. While Madison Square Garden recorded more than 6.3 million guests during its fiscal year, the amphitheatre maintains its position as one of the top-tier venues. According to the venue, 233 events were hosted throughout the year, including 198 concerts, as shared on their official Facebook page.

Red Rocks Celebrating a Year of Success

The amphitheatre continues to impress with its combination of natural beauty, history, and a world-class lineup. Tad Bowman, the Venue Director, commented on the venue’s success, stating, “Colorado’s natural beauty, a unique history, an all-star line-up and fantastic fans are a hard combination to beat, and Red Rocks had all of it this year.”

In addition to the Billboard recognition, the venue also earned accolades from the dance and country music communities. The Academy of Country Music named Red Rocks as the “Outdoor Venue of the Year,” while digital music publication EDM Maniac honored the amphitheatre with an EDMMY Award for “Venue of the Year.”

Red Rocks: A Venue with Global Recognition

Red Rocks’ unique design and breathtaking views have garnered attention worldwide. In February, it was named by Billboard editors as the “top bucket list venue” for its architectural beauty and unmatched experience. The venue is widely regarded as an “aspirational venue” for both touring artists and fans.

Opened in 1941, it was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. It was later designated as a National Historic Landmark, reflecting its significance in American culture and music history. Owned and operated by the city and county of Denver, the venue is set to celebrate its 84th season in 2025.

