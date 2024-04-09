Motorola Edge 50 Pro Now Accessible In India: Cost, Specs, Introduction Deals

Motorola‘s latest offering, the Edge 50 Pro, is now up for grabs in India through the company’s online store, Flipkart, and various retail outlets. Launched just last week, this smartphone comes in three color variants and two different configurations for RAM and storage. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and boasts a 1.5K pOLED curved display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. It also features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired fast charging.

Pricing and Sale Offers

In terms of pricing, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which comes with a 68W charger in the box. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999. As an introductory offer, the base variant is available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999, while the 12GB RAM variant, which includes a 125W charger in the box, is priced at Rs. 31,999. The smartphone comes in three color options: Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl.

Interested buyers can purchase the Motorola Edge 50 Pro from Flipkart, Motorola.in, and various retail stores across India.

Sale offers for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro include a Rs. 2,000 discount for customers who exchange their old devices. Additionally, customers using HDFC bank cards for the purchase, along with EMI transactions, can avail of up to a Rs. 2,250 discount. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,084. Furthermore, there is an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for full swipe transactions made via HDFC bank credit cards.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Running on Android 14-based Hello UI, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro guarantees three OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak local brightness, and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, there’s a 50-megapixel sensor with quad-pixel technology and autofocus. The device also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery, which supports up to 125W wired charging and 50W wireless Turbo charging. The 125W charger comes bundled with the 12GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM variant includes a 68W charger in the box.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone offering high-end specifications and attractive sale offers for interested buyers in India.