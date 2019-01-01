Senior Journalist Shekhar Gupta took it to Twitter and shared national biodiversity anthem #MereDeshKiZameen. Sharing the song, Shekhar Gupta said that so many talented people have created #MereDeshKiZameen, the new....
Hurricane Florence: Thunderstorms and heavy rains have already started lashing out regions in the United States southeast coast. Going by local forecast, the hurricane is expected to hit the southern....
In a major crackdown against the artificially produced nicotine products, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday imposed a blanket ban on vapes, e-cigarettes, e-nicotine flavoured hookah, heat-not-burn....
Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday addressed the concluding session of the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Energy Conclave where he spoke about....
Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday addressed the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Energy Conclave where he spoke about....
India News on Thursday organised Arogyam Conclave and Awards and discussed how wellness will change your life. The conclave witnessed several discussions on benefits of Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturalpathy, Unani, Homeopathy....
Minister of State for Ayush, Shripad Naik on Thursday addressed India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards. Speaking on wellness and health, Shripad Naik said that the traditional Indian medication techniques including....
India News on Thursday organised Arogyam Conclave and Awards and discussed how wellness will change your life. Notable speakers Shikha Sharma, Renowned Nutritionist, Doctor and Dietitian; Gunjan Gaur, Director, Alps Beauty....
Max India Foundations CEO Mohini Daljeet Singh on Monday addressed the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife and said that Indians have not realised that they are sitting....
Supreme Court Advocate and Managing Partner Environment Legal Defence Firm, India's first environmental law firm, Sanjay Udadhyay on Monday addressed the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife.....
Speaking at the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife on Monday, Minister of State (MoS) Dr Jitendra Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to address....
Union Minister of Steel, Chaudhary Birendra Singh on Monday while speaking at the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife shared that the country has been able to....