NewsX Health Awards: JP Nadda says Ayushman Bharat Yojana is world’s largest health scheme

Cyclone Pethai, andhra coast, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh government, andhra weather, Chennai weather, cyclone, cyclone in bay of bengal, cyclone news, cyclone pethai, cyclone warning, hyderabad weather, perth cyclone, pethai, pethai cyclone news

Cyclone Phethai LIVE updates: Eastern Naval Command dispatches ships to carry out rescue operation

iTV Foundation, iTV Network, Max India Foundation, Rail Majra, Nawanshahr, Punjab, health news, latest news

iTV Foundation and Max India Foundation organises free health check-up camp at Rail Majra, Punjab

HIV,blue pill,AIDS,blue pill for HIV prevention,can HIV be prevented,how to prevent AIDS,blue pill for preventing HIV

A blue antiviral pill stops HIV from spreading, world-first study shows

A blue, oval-shaped pill mostly used to prevent viral is coming handy for thousands of men across Sydney and other parts of Australia as it is providing them with an....

iTV foundation,iTV free health camp,iTV network free health camp,India news,Panchkula,Karnal,health news,national news,latest news

iTV foundation organises free health camp from September 18-25 in Haryana

iTV Network foundation is organising free six mini health camps from September 18 - 25, across various districts in Haryana. The services which will be provided in these six mini....

Mere Desh Ki Zameen,Wildlife,India wild,tiger,elephant,mountains,rivers,national biodiversity anthem environment news,nature songs,latest news

Watch: India's wildlife anthem Mere Desh Ki Zameen, a tribute to India's wildlife

Senior Journalist Shekhar Gupta took it to Twitter and shared national biodiversity anthem #MereDeshKiZameen. Sharing the song, Shekhar Gupta said that so many talented people have created #MereDeshKiZameen, the new....

Free Health Camp,iTV foundation,iTV foundation free health camp,Karnal,Haryana,Manohar Lal Khattar,Haryana CM,India News Free Health Camp,Shri Ram Global School,national news,latest news

iTV foundation organises free day-long health camp in Karnal

iTV network foundation on Monday organised its one-day free health camp at Shri Ram Global School in Karnal, Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the free health camp....

hurricane florence,track hurricane florence,watch hurricane live, north carolina,How to track hurricane florence

Hurricane Florence LIVE tracker: Strong winds, heavy rains to hit North Carolina on Friday

Hurricane Florence: Thunderstorms and heavy rains have already started lashing out regions in the United States southeast coast. Going by local forecast, the hurricane is expected to hit the southern....

e cigarettes in india, vapes in india, electronic hookahs in india, health ministry of india, cigarettes in india, tobacco use in india, tobacco laws in india

Centre bans vapes, e-cigarettes, e-hookahs and e-sheeshas

In a major crackdown against the artificially produced nicotine products, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday imposed a blanket ban on vapes, e-cigarettes, e-nicotine flavoured hookah, heat-not-burn....

iTV foundation,iTV foundation health camp,iTV foundation health camp in Bhatinda,Max India Foundation,Max India life insurance,Max health care,SVCT, NGO,Baba Farid Group of Institutions,Mayor of Bhatinda Balwant Rai Nath,MLA,professor,Baljinder Kaur,health camp,Punjab

iTV Foundation's 2-day free health camp comes to a successful end in Bathinda

The 2-day free health camp organised by the iTV Foundation in Bathinda came to an end on Sunday, August 19. The second day of the event continued to draw people....

iTV foundation,iTV foundation health camp,iTV foundation health camp in Bhatinda,Max India Foundation,Max India life insurance,Max health care,SVCT, NGO,Baba Farid Group of Institutions,Mayor of Bhatinda Balwant Rai Nath,MLA,professor,Baljinder Kaur,health camp,Punjab

iTV foundation in association with Max India Foundation, SVCT organises two-day free health camp in Bathinda

iTV Foundation on Saturday began its 2-day free health check-up free health camp, which took place in Bathinda, Punjab. Doctors and volunteers at the camp assisted the people with their....

NGT,NGT warns DGCA,Poop from airplane,DGCA,Poop dropping from aircraft,poop,toilet tanks,poop from skies,IGI

NGT warns DGCA: Make sure airlines stop dropping poop midair, otherwise we will block your salary

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure that airlines should stop emptying poop or toilet tanks midair and warned that his....

iTV foundation,Food and Medicine distribution camp,SVCT NGO,Yamuna River,Flood,national news,latest news

iTV foundation in association with SVCT organises relief camp for flood victims at Yamuna River Bed

iTV foundation in association with SVCT- a Delhi based NGO, organized a Relief Camp for Flood Victims at Yamuna River Bed, New Delhi. On July 29, 2018, in one-day long....

International Tiger Day,International Tiger Day 2018,World Tiger Day,international tiger day 2018 theme,29 july,international tiger day images,international tiger day quotes,international tiger day slogan,29 july 2018,global tiger day,All India Tiger Estimation,All India Tiger Estimation Report

International Tiger day: How the world needs to come together to save the beautiful creature

As the world celebrates International Tiger Day on July 29, the census that assesses the population of the striped creatures still highlights some alarming figures. According to a recent data,....

chandra grahan, lunar eclipse, blood moon 2018, chandra grahan 2018, lunar eclipse 2018, chandra grahan time, lunar eclipse time, when and where to watch lunar eclipse, chandra grahan time in india, lunar eclipse today time, lunar eclipse live, chandra grahan live, blood moon twitter reactions, blood moon twitter

Lunar Eclipse Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2018: Here's what Tweeple have to say

A total lunar eclipse, which is also known as a blood moon, will occur on July 27, 2018, around 11:45 pm. The lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through....

Child Birth,woman delivery at home,delivery at home,woman dies,Second child,Tamil Nadu

28-year-old woman dies after husband attempts delivery at home

What could have been one of the happiest moment turned in one of the biggest tragedy for a couple when they attempted delivery of their second child at home, using....

NewsX Energy Conclave,Dharmendra Pradhan,Petroleum Minister,NewsX,Energy Conclave 2018,The Sunday Guardian,NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Energy Conclave,Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship,national news,latest news

NewsX Energy Conclave: Dharmendra Pradhan says all petro products will have to come under GST

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday addressed the concluding session of the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Energy Conclave where he spoke about....

Nitin Gadkari,Union Minister Nitin Gadkari,NewsX Energy Conclave,Energy Conclave,The Sunday Guardian,Ethanol,Modi government,UPA,BJP,Rahul Gandhi hug,Char Dham,Axis Control Expressway,Delhi,Delhi pollution,Yamuna riverfront

NewsX Energy Conclave: Nitin Gadkari says Modi government is at least 5 times better than UPA

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday addressed the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Energy Conclave where he spoke about....

Union Minister of Ayush Shripad Y Naik honours people at India News Arogyam Awards

India News on Thursday organised Arogyam Conclave and Awards and discussed how wellness will change your life. The conclave witnessed several discussions on benefits of Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturalpathy, Unani, Homeopathy....

India News,Shripad Naik,Minister of State for Ayush,Arogyam Awards,Arogyam Conclave and Awards,Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi,Director,Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga,Yoga techniques,meditation,traditional Indian medication therapies

India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards: Old Indian medication techniques have power to cure anything, says Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Ayush, Shripad Naik on Thursday addressed India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards. Speaking on wellness and health, Shripad Naik said that the traditional Indian medication techniques including....

India News,Arogyam Conclave and Awards,Shikha Sharma, ,Gunjan Gaur,Meenakshi Dutt,Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi,Director,Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga,Yoga techniques,meditation,traditional Indian medication therapies

India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards: How wellness can change your life

India News on Thursday organised Arogyam Conclave and Awards and discussed how wellness will change your life. Notable speakers Shikha Sharma, Renowned Nutritionist, Doctor and Dietitian; Gunjan Gaur, Director, Alps Beauty....

traditional Indian medication therapies

India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards: Benefits of traditional Indian medication therapies

India News on Thursday organised Arogyam Conclave and Awards to analyse and discuss the benefits of Yoga, Naturalpathy, Ayurveda and other natural ways to lead a healthy lifestyle. During the....

India News,Arogyam Conclave and Awards,Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi,Director,Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga,Yoga techniques,meditation

India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards: Don't simplify Yoga according to your urban lifestyle, says Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi

Speaking at the India News Arogyam Conclave and Awards, Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga said that he started doing yoga first for himself. It....

Google news,Breaking News,Gujarat,cow urine,Combined oral contraceptive pill,cervix,Cancer

Gaumutra can cure cancer, claim these Gujarat scientists

In what is said to be a major scientific breakthrough, researchers at Junagadh Agriculture University in Gujarat have claimed to found the cure of cancer. The biotechnology scientists said they....

cancer, sonali bendre cancer, sonali bendre high grade cancer, breaking news, health news, how to avoid cancer, cancer symptoms,

Sonali Bendre diagnosed with ‘high-grade’ cancer, here are its symptoms, prevention and cure

On Wednesday, the country was left shocked after Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre revealed that she fighting high-grade cancer. The actor who was last seen judging a TV reality show —....

Rahul Gandhi,Delhi government,AAP,BJP,Delhi Trees,Centre,redevelopment work,Twitter,High Court,Delhi Trees felling,pollution,Sarojini Nagar,South Delhi,INA,National news,latest news

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, AAP over cutting of trees in Delhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday has hit out at the BJP-led Central government and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government over the issue of cutting of thousands of....

Biju Swasthya Kalyana Yojana, BSKY, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, Modicare, Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme, Bhubaneshwar,Naveen Patnaik

Odisha government raises healthcare coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh for women

In a bid to assure adequate healthcare coverage for women, the Odisha government on Wednesday raised the health cover under Biju Swasthya Kalyana Yojana (BSKY) from Rs 5 lakh to....

Max India Foundations, CEO,Mohini Daljeet Singh,Global Environment Conclave,Jitendra Singh,Modi,Narendra Modi,Environment concern,wildlife,ecosystem,environment news,latest news

Global Environment Conclave: There will be no good health without a clean environment, says Mohini Daljeet Singh

Max India Foundations CEO Mohini Daljeet Singh on Monday addressed the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife and said that Indians have not realised that they are sitting....

Sanjay Udadhyay,Supreme Court Advocate,Managing Partner Environment Legal Defence Firm,Global Environment Conclave,NewsX The Sunday Guardian Conclave,environment news,latest news

Global Environmental Conclave: Need different laws for different geographical locations, says Sanjay Udadhyay

Supreme Court Advocate and Managing Partner Environment Legal Defence Firm, India's first environmental law firm, Sanjay Udadhyay on Monday addressed the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife.....

Jitendra Singh,MoS,Minister of State,Atomic Energy,Renewable Energy,Ravi,Nuclear Programme,Nuclear Energy,environment news,national news,latest news

Global Environment Conclave: Need to have a scientific and effective approach: MoS Jitendra Singh

Speaking at the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife on Monday, Minister of State (MoS) Dr Jitendra Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to address....

Union Minister of Steel, Chaudhary Birendra Singh,NewsX,The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave,Environment,Ecology ,Wildlife,energy,national news,latest news

Global Environment Conclave: We have been able to reduce 33-35% emission, says Birendra Singh

Union Minister of Steel, Chaudhary Birendra Singh on Monday while speaking at the NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Global Conclave on Environment, Ecology and Wildlife shared that the country has been able to....

dr bhure lal, newsx conclave, environment problems, air pollution, water pollution

It's time we should stop and address the problem of pollution seriously, says Dr Bhure Lal

The Chairman of Environment, Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority of NCR, Dr Bhure Lal, was highly critical of the alarming levels of pollution today and how society has been an....

ajay girotra, ag dauters, potable water, drinking water, emission free fuel, environment problems, newsx conclave, waste material, reusable waste

Plan in motion to recreate water from waste materials, asserts Ajay Girotra at NewsX Global Environmental Conclave

Ajay Girotra, Managing Director of AG Dauters, on Monday explained how his sole mission is to bring about the much-needed environmental change to the world. His business is dedicated to....

Bengaluru, Karnataka government, incessant rains, Karnataka, Karnataka chief minister, Siddaramaiah, health officials, hospital built on lake

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj, Tamil movie, Pizza, Meyaadha Maan, Jigarthanda, National Award, Bobby Simha, Vijay, Mersal, 5-year journey in Kollywood, Kollywood, Mercury, Rathan Kumar, Vaibhav Reddy, Vivek Prasanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Induja

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

